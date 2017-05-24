On Wednesday morning, US President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic state. Although Trump and the Pope have had a rocky past (in case you forgot, the Pope called Trump's plans for a border wall "un-Christian", and Trump responded by calling him 'disgraceful'), the two men came together at the Vatican.
How did the meeting go, you ask? Well, the Pope's face says it all.
Yep, sounds about right.
Seeing a picture of Donald Trump with the Pope is pretty surreal, and Twitter did not miss a beat making jokes about the hilarious photo-op.
A picture is worth 1,000 tweets.
Even the West Wing Reports Twitter account had to tweet out some damage control.
According to New York Magazine, the Pope also took a few moments to not-so-subtly drag the President during their meeting. First, he asked Melania what she was feeding The Donald (it's so cute the the Pope thinks Melania cooks!).
“What do you give him to eat — potica?”
Potica is a cake from Melania’s native Slovenia. DAMN, need some holy water for that burn, Trump?
Pope Francis also gifted Trump a book on climate change.
Despite the shadiness, Trump (or whoever runs Trump's Twitter account when he's busy) said that meeting Pope Francis was "the honor of a lifetime."