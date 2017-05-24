Advertising

On Wednesday morning, US President Donald Trump met with Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic state. Although Trump and the Pope have had a rocky past (in case you forgot, the Pope called Trump's plans for a border wall "un-Christian", and Trump responded by calling him 'disgraceful'), the two men came together at the Vatican.

How did the meeting go, you ask? Well, the Pope's face says it all.

What an unbelievable photo pic.twitter.com/fGIaNZZQvY — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) May 24, 2017

Yep, sounds about right.

Seeing a picture of Donald Trump with the Pope is pretty surreal, and Twitter did not miss a beat making jokes about the hilarious photo-op.

A picture is worth 1,000 tweets.

https://twitter.com/SabrinaFon/status/867367766235389952

Donald trump meeting the Pope vs Barack Obama meeting the Pope. A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/OT3SNk39xK — b.b (@Benoo_Brown) May 24, 2017

I've seen Pope Francis look more joyful washing a leper's feet. pic.twitter.com/8Ta9w5Fd2R — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 24, 2017

SCOOP: In Private Meeting, Trump Pressured Pope To End Eternal Damnation Probe — delrayser (@delrayser) May 24, 2017

pope: why'd he bring BOTH wives

trump: I get into heaven now, yes?

melania: there. is. no. god.

ivanka: buy my book! also, I feel nothing pic.twitter.com/EejxsfkfAz — Bez (@Bez) May 24, 2017

Right before this photo was taken, Melania and the Pope simultaneously slapped Trump's hands away and high fived behind his back. pic.twitter.com/TMrzYbClMQ — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 24, 2017

Trump: Why do you keep saying "the power of Christ compels you" and hitting me with water?



Pope: Testing a theory. pic.twitter.com/V0jnONuFsP — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) May 24, 2017

when u literally can't even pic.twitter.com/7bV3bNhkZh — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 24, 2017

Being next to @realDonaldTrump causes resting Pope face. pic.twitter.com/S1EYGGuFoQ — Super Noodle (@Super_Noodle) May 24, 2017

LMAO! Even Pope Francis made the "Would you look at this f*cking guy" face that everyone makes when they meet Trump. pic.twitter.com/6wtdVbnbYt — Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) May 24, 2017

Pope: God commands us to serve the poor

Trump: Have you seen the Electoral College map?

Pope: And to preserve the Earth

Trump: Red means... — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 24, 2017

Even the West Wing Reports Twitter account had to tweet out some damage control.

In some photos the Pope smiled (see prior tweet). In others, he did not, as pool report indicated (Pool Photo/AP) pic.twitter.com/rlT0lP9HUl — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) May 24, 2017

According to New York Magazine, the Pope also took a few moments to not-so-subtly drag the President during their meeting. First, he asked Melania what she was feeding The Donald (it's so cute the the Pope thinks Melania cooks!).

“What do you give him to eat — potica?”

Potica is a cake from Melania’s native Slovenia. DAMN, need some holy water for that burn, Trump?

Pope Francis also gifted Trump a book on climate change.

Pope Francis gives @realDonaldTrump a copy of Laudato Si', his encyclical on the environment and climate change — Joshua McElwee (@joshjmac) May 24, 2017

Despite the shadiness, Trump (or whoever runs Trump's Twitter account when he's busy) said that meeting Pope Francis was "the honor of a lifetime."

Honor of a lifetime to meet His Holiness Pope Francis. I leave the Vatican more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world. pic.twitter.com/JzJDy7pllI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2017

