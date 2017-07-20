Advertising

Now-a-days, the news often feels like something out of a movie, so it is only appropriate for Twitter to fantasize about the last days of Donald Trump's presidency by creating the #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle hashtag. Tweeters from sea to shining sea came up with hilariously on-point parody titles of existing films that would be fitting for that eventual 'President Trump' bio-pic. It's just too bad that Big Fat Liar, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and From Russia with Love are already taken.

Here are the 34 funniest Trumpified movie titles from Twitter:

1.

A Man for All Treasons #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — KMS78 (@kmstx78) July 20, 2017

Advertising

2.

3.

4.

5.

#TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Kremlin — Parsimoniously Yours (@OverclocktRobot) July 20, 2017

Advertising

6.

7.

8.

9.

Advertising

10.

Mr. Mueller Goes To Washington #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Gwyndyn T. Alexander (@GwynTAlexander) July 20, 2017

11.

The Trump Towering Inferno #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 20, 2017

12.

All the Presidents Children #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 20, 2017

13.

Advertising

14.

15.

16.

James Comey And The Giant Impeachment #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Hughesy (@Hughesy53) July 20, 2017

17.

Enemy of The State #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Olga_Lautman NYC ✨ (@olgaNYC1211) July 20, 2017

Advertising

18.

19.

Eternal arrogance of the empty mind #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Grissle McThornbody (@GrissleMcThorn1) July 20, 2017

20.

21.

Advertising

22.

23.

The Princess and the Pee Pee #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Cherie Morrissey (@cmorrissey59) July 20, 2017

24.

Honey I Pardoned the Kids #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Mo (@moevila) July 20, 2017

25.

Advertising

26.

Terms of Impeachment #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Cheri Smith (@chessmit) July 20, 2017

27.

28.

29.

There Will Be Blood… From Wherever #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Shoq (@Shoq) July 20, 2017

Advertising

30.

Swiss Family Bank Accounts #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — PaulaInTulsaOK (@PaulaInTulsaOK) July 20, 2017

31.

It's a Wonderful Life Sentence #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — Punching Donkey (@PunchingDonkey) July 20, 2017

32.

The Republic Strikes Back #TrumpsFinalDaysMovieTitle — PaulaInTulsaOK (@PaulaInTulsaOK) July 20, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.