Holy moly, what a week. We had the whole United Airlines debacle, Sean "Spicey" Spicer's completely uninformed remarks about Hitler (wow), Ben Carson getting stuck in an elevator, and Trump dropping the MOAB on Afghanistan. Time to kick back and relax with jokes that'll remind you about all that stuff all over again. And a few random ones in there so you can escape for about 10 seconds. Enjoy!

1.

Breaking: Pence to make children pay for funerals for the eggs at the annual WH Easter Egg Roll stating "They're chickens, not choices." — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 12, 2017

2.

My revenge body is just my regular body plus swords. — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) April 10, 2017

3.

Ben Carson probably gets his head stuck in a sleeve twice a day — Ziwe (@ziwe) April 12, 2017

4.

If you don't have women and queers and people of color on your show to discuss current events, you're not really discussing current events. — Rhea Butcher🏳️‍🌈⚾️ (@RheaButcher) April 9, 2017

5.

6.

Trump launching missiles over cake gives new meaning to Death by Chocolate — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) April 12, 2017

7.

Acting strengths: Can cry on command.



Weaknesses: Doesn't matter what the command is. — Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) April 13, 2017

8.

I'm tired of people assuming I've got a good personality because I'm ugly. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 13, 2017

9.

At least it wasn't the Mother-In-Law of All Bombs. Folks — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 13, 2017

10.

One day I'm gonna die in a fire from not wanting to disturb the dog lying on my body — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) April 11, 2017

11.

Pretty sure this was what was inside Marsellus Wallace's briefcase: pic.twitter.com/ZdJaIQtuOE — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) April 13, 2017

12.

I think they should keep moving Fearless Girl a quarter-inch closer to the bull every week to really drive that sculptor crazy. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 13, 2017

13.

serial killer: *cranking up classical music, yelling* i picked this up from serial killers in movies i don't even know what the fuck this is — Slammin Bod Jeb Lund (@Mobute) April 14, 2017

14.

I'm going to my first Passover Seder tonight. I was baptized. Will they know? They told me not to say God's name. What's God's name? Jeff? — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) April 10, 2017

15.

#BREAKING United Airlines has troubled past, ties to 9/11 attacks — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) April 11, 2017

16.

i wish i could afford to fly so i could boycott an airline — Jhorts (@JhonRules) April 11, 2017

17.

I told the kids if they're not good we're flying United this summer. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 13, 2017

18.

[Sean Spicer, 3 days from now] "you see, What I was trying to say was that Hitler was misunder..."

"Sir, please order coffee or leave" — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 11, 2017

19.

[showing date a picture] that's me and my brother at summer camp [showing a pic of me holding a big fish] and that's us after his accident — brent (@murrman5) April 13, 2017

20.

How does she find time for airport security? pic.twitter.com/QZCJp5Uzc8 — KieranHD (@KieranHD) April 12, 2017

21.

When the Costco free sample lady looks away for a second. pic.twitter.com/6uYdNzYvje — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) April 13, 2017

22.

who here likes finger puppets, a show of hands? — ♡ brian essbe ♡ (@SortaBad) April 14, 2017

23.

Holocaust Centers? Sorry, I meant Murder Marts. Wait no, sorry, Ethnic Cleansing Playgrounds. Jew Pounds. Wait — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 11, 2017

24.

"Dear god what do I have to do to get fired from this fucking job" -Sean Spicer, two days from now — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) April 11, 2017

25.

The trick to comparing someone to Hitler is to know exactly what happened during the Holocaust. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) April 11, 2017

26.

Hey United Airlines, apparently they "overbooked" the White House - please HELP! — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) April 10, 2017

27.

It's uncanny how there's a vintage Trump tweet for everything that is eerily prescient. pic.twitter.com/RDGWEYvXyR — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) April 8, 2017

28.

Men: men are bad trust me. Like if you knew what they were thinking...



Women: yeah, men are bad



Men: whoa whoa whoa now wait a minute — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 9, 2017

29.

I have houseguests, so I artfully arranged a seasonal fruit bowl. I really don't know what my next strategic move is after this. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) April 8, 2017

30.

Don't be hard on Bill O'Reilly for wanting to take a vacation. Only being able to sexually harass the same women all the time gets boring. — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) April 12, 2017

31.

Sean Spicer had a tough day today so I made him this little cheat sheet that he can keep in his pocket from now on. pic.twitter.com/w87woYpghr — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 11, 2017

32.

I GUARANTEE that @POTUS couldn't point out the places he's bombed this week on a map. — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 14, 2017

33.

You are never alone in this life if you have a hidden nest of moths living in your closet, eating all the scarves your mom has ever made you — Shalyah Evans (@ShalyahEvans) April 9, 2017

34.

i want to go to a yoga class but instead of krishna das they play halloween sound effects — pascalle (@frenchielaboozi) April 11, 2017

35.

When you’re 4 drinks deep and you start making plans for next morning pic.twitter.com/4kedEbTmcy — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 12, 2017

36.

Jesus sleeps for 3 days and we get a holiday. I spend 3 days in bed and I'm "Ruining easter" and "obviously have a drinking problem" — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 14, 2017

37.

sorry I'm late, I was stuck inside my own head, playing whack-a-mole with my anxieties — maura quint (@behindyourback) April 13, 2017

38.

Any serious chef will tell you there are only five essential oven settings pic.twitter.com/F2V7984BJi — Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) April 8, 2017

39.

When you're sad so you go on Twitter pic.twitter.com/u9J3xbbGZA — Michael, still here (@Home_Halfway) April 12, 2017

