Advertising

Holy moly, what a week. We had the whole United Airlines debacle, Sean "Spicey" Spicer's completely uninformed remarks about Hitler (wow), Ben Carson getting stuck in an elevator, and Trump dropping the MOAB on Afghanistan. Time to kick back and relax with jokes that'll remind you about all that stuff all over again. And a few random ones in there so you can escape for about 10 seconds. Enjoy!

1.

2.

Advertising

3.

4.

5.

6.

Advertising

7.

8.

9.

10.

Advertising

11.

12.

13.

14.

Advertising

15.

16.

17.

18.

Advertising

19.

20.

21.

22.

Advertising

23.

24.

25.

26.

Advertising

27.

28.

29.

30.

Advertising

31.

32.

33.

34.

Advertising

35.

36.

37.

38.

Advertising

39.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.