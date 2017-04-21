Advertising

What a week! Bill O'Reilly was fired, the second weekend of Coachella is about to start, and it was just 4/20 (a holiday for pot smokers or for Nazis who love Hitler). Let's see what everyone's been tweeting about this week.

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

11.

Advertising

12.

13.

14.

15.

Advertising

16.

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

23.

Advertising

24.

25.

26.

27.

Advertising

28.

29.

30.

31.

Advertising

32.

33.

34.

35.

Advertising

36.

37.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.