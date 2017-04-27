Advertising

Another week, another list of tweets. This week saw the March For Science, the Face App being everywhere, United Airlines somehow killing a damn bunny, and the looming government shutdown. Let's all have some laughs at tweets about these things, and a few tweets about animals, because dear Lord, we could all use it right now.

1.

Best part about ordering ceviche for dinner is coming home & eating bagel, candy corn, all the chips, salami, napkin holder, hand sanitizer — Jen Spyra (@jenspyra) April 26, 2017

2.

I used FaceApp on the men of the GOP. I call it "Too Many Pams." pic.twitter.com/nLvOjLGNXo — Lindsay Goldwert (@lindsaygoldwert) April 24, 2017

3.

If Ann Coulter speaks at Berkeley and there's nobody around to hear, does she still make a sound? — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) April 26, 2017

4.

The moment I fell in love with my dog was when she came over to lick away my tears and instead sneezed directly into my face — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) April 25, 2017

5.

Have any of these millennials complaining about the shrinking economy even tried opening their own for-profit prison? — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 24, 2017

6.

Watched a woman at Starbucks feed her dog a croissant then lean in and whisper "NOW do you forgive me?"



You know what? I think it did. — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 24, 2017

7.

I want the confidence of someone who can stick a hunk of driftwood in the middle of a brunch table and call it an artisanal centerpiece. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) April 23, 2017

8.

"Surely a hotel won't have THIS" -Me, packing a hair dryer, every single time — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) April 27, 2017

9.

House centipedes are the boss level of indoor bugs. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) April 27, 2017

10.

11.

Wanna feel old? Of course you don't. What a stupid fucking question — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 26, 2017

12.

The one where the gang finds a derelict spaceship. Ross develops abnormal symptoms but tells no one. — Doth (@DothTheDoth) April 26, 2017

13.

My ex-lifecoach, Markh, loved to say, "Ears are made from the leftover dough that God used to bake you." He was crushed by a lamp. — Ted Travelstead (@trumpetcake) April 24, 2017

14.

Every Confederate monument is stamped with a little "Runner-up" on the bottom. — River Clegg (@RiverClegg) April 25, 2017

15.

I am protesting Bugs Bunny's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame because 1) He is not a human and 2) All he does is create chaos and mischief — Brendan O'Hare (@brendohare) April 24, 2017

16.

I saved money on car insurance by taking weed edibles and becoming too afraid of the ceramic dog on my front porch to leave the house. — Mike Primavera (@primawesome) April 24, 2017

17.

I like my spring weather like I like my men; mid 70's — Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) April 27, 2017

18.

Chaffetz says he broke his foot falling off a ladder but I'm pretty sure it was from kicking an iPhone out of a sick uninsured child's hand. — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 27, 2017

19.

A giant rabbit died on a United flight. One man is suspected of foul play. We tried to reach him for comment but he's being vewy vewy quiet. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) April 26, 2017

20.

ME: let’s talk about the birds and the bees

SON: ok

ME: *unzips skin to reveal I’m a swarm of bees*

SON: omg

ME: also your mom is a parakeet — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) April 26, 2017

21.

As a kid I watched men walk on the moon & dreamed of the future. Thought by 2017 we'd be on Mars, not marching to defend science from idiots — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) April 22, 2017

22.

I just pulled down my pants to pee and a candy wrapper fell out of my underwear, so no one is allowed to ask me how I'm doing ever again. — Sarah (@thetigersez) April 23, 2017

23.

24.

Are there dudes whose fetish is sending women food? I'd like one of those — Molly (@Molly_Kats) April 25, 2017

25.

Today’s press briefing: Spicer finally managed to pull the bucket off his head, now his shirt sleeve is somehow buttoned to his collar — vineyille (@vineyille) April 25, 2017

26.

alright Elon, this is called a 'zipline'.

"and the humans, they enjoy this?"

they enjoy it very much Elon

"then I shall enjoy it as well" pic.twitter.com/CUz4MZTixH — albro (@bromanconsul) April 25, 2017

27.

Silence of the Lambs is a horror movie about microaggressions women face in the workplace that also happens to feature a serial killer — Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) April 26, 2017

28.

my cat and I work on a knead-to-know basis don't @ me — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) April 25, 2017

29.

I'm surprised Liberal Arts degrees aren't made out of rolling paper. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) April 26, 2017

30.

Someone at work saw a documentary last night and is talking A LOT about the casino nights and musical revues at concentration camps. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) April 25, 2017

31.

This rescue dog was scared of everything — until she met this little boy pic.twitter.com/3WoYh6uBJJ — The Dodo (@dodo) April 25, 2017

32.

Mostly just glad this science march is distracting Neil DeGrasse Tyson from tweeting about the physics inaccuracies in Fate Of The Furious — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 22, 2017

33.

MOVING IN: Can't wait to buy lots of cool stuff for my new place!!



MOVING OUT: Why do I have so much crap I want to die please let me die — Ari Scott (@ariscott) April 27, 2017

34.

please, slenderman is my father. call me slender-dude pic.twitter.com/Ofx5BPcbwE — nevona (@nevona) April 25, 2017

35.

Great stuff. Thanks man pic.twitter.com/BuIZhaCWSE — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 24, 2017

36.

Phone batteries don't last as long as they should. If you ask me, they should make a battery that goes to 200% or even 300% — pat tobin (@tastefactory) April 24, 2017

37.

holy shit people really hate that unicorn frappuccino pic.twitter.com/UrN0VzT0QB — Mike Leffingwell (@mikeleffingwell) April 22, 2017

38.

Men: Let's spend billions on weaponry & wars so we'll be safe



Women: 20% of us are being sexually assaulted



Men: There's nothing we can do — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) April 26, 2017

39.

America just got great again. 👽 https://t.co/Pm2wpizAUC — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 27, 2017

40.

Haven't felt like myself since I moved to London but yesterday I farted in group therapy & then just walked out so I think I'm back on track — AmberTozer (@AmberTozer) April 26, 2017

41.

The thing I like about Lifetime movies is that they're the only chance you get to hear Canadians be impolite to each other. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 23, 2017

