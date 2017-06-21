Advertising

Sometimes you will be hanging around, minding your own business when you overhear a snippet of a conversation that is so hilarious that you simply must share it with Twitter. From spilling the tea to imparting hysterical words of wisdom, people are not always discreet while having their private conversations in public settings. But let this be a warning to you: you might want to keep your voice down while exchanging some hot goss with friends in front of strangers. Your out of context convo just might be someone else's fire tweet.

1.

Overheard:

"What was that show about the Korean War? The one with the doctors?"

"Hm. Oh! Smash!"

"Yes, that was it! Smash!" — april lavalle (@imatoofbrush) June 21, 2017

2.

overheard three cops loudly talking about whether they were "growers or showers" I feel so safe, so calm, so protected — Bez (@Bez) June 20, 2017

3.

Just overheard this exchange:



DUDE ON STREET: You didn't respond to my hilarious "Handmaid's Tale" joke.



WOMAN WITH HIM: Was it? — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) May 31, 2017

giphy

4.

Overheard, one man to another: "she doesn't have the intensity that some girls have but ultimately she's still a woman" BRB FLATLINING — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 26, 2017

5.

Overheard at the gift shop at Griffith Observatory last night: "So have you seen a lot more traffic coming up here because of La La Land?" — Riley Silverman (@ryesilverman) May 15, 2017

6.

Overheard on the shuttle (in Cali girl vocal fry): "My mom actually rescued a pug from North Korea." — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) April 21, 2017

giphy

7.

Just walked past someone and overheard them say the LEGO Movie "Wasn't very good" and I literally had to restrain myself from fighting them — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) March 5, 2017

8.

Overheard in a Uberpool on St. Patrick's day at Triangle Square in Costa Mesa pic.twitter.com/yt7xKTVlxF — OCHS (@OverheardOCHS) March 21, 2017

9.

#overheard

"See young people do tai chi!"

"No Mom, I think she's looking for a wifi signal." — Hawaia (@alohawaia) June 20, 2017

giphy

10.

"I want a girl who I like as a person, you know? Not like, a piece of meat." Nice to know you've been dating steaks until now. #Overheard — Brittany Gervais (@brittgervais18) June 18, 2017

11.

#overheard in downtown Boston: "It's a pigeon eat pigeon world, buddy!" — Violet (@violetly23) June 21, 2017

12.

"Never try and #teach a bunch of little #kids about reptile and amphibian sex." #overheard — Tell Me More I'm 6 (@TellMeMoreIm6) June 11, 2017

giphy

13.

14.

#Overheard at #SNA what't the difference between the hamburger and the cheesburger? The cheeseburger has cheese on it. That's it? Yes. — Compensation Expert (@FredWhittlesey) June 9, 2017

15.

#overheard: "Suing somebody is suuuch a process.. just go & slash their tires & call it a day." — Brian Sumwalt (@bsumwalt) June 9, 2017

giphy

16.

Who the hell describes their farts as "juicy?" Apparently, the man at Table 9. #overheard — The Bitchy Waiter ® (@bitchywaiter) June 9, 2017

17.

#Overheard



Girl 1: she turned the condom inside out and..



Girl 2: and that is why she got pregnant — Happy Sisyphus (@MaatMHI) June 9, 2017

18.

I actually overheard a woman complain about the amount of girls going around in shorts??? Susan it's 27 degrees and not the year 1756 — Sinéad (@shinmccaul) June 19, 2017

giphy

19.

Just overheard this convo:



Girl: why the fuck are you staring at me, weirdo!



Man: Sorry. Im tripping on mushrooms & u look like Dan Rather — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) June 21, 2017

20.

I overheard this guy on the train yesterday say "Last Pixar movie I saw was boss baby" and I have never wanted to yell "well actually" more — Rosa Esc@ndón (@humancomedian) June 21, 2017

21.

Overheard a woman in Bryant Park tell a friend "I'm so depressed I've got the Sephoras" and I never heard anything more accurate in my life — #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) June 16, 2017

22.

Just overheard on tube: "Did you lock the door? I think I left a croissant on the table" — Stephen Stukins (@stooks2001) March 24, 2015

giphy

