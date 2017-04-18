Advertising

It is weird to think about all the strange stuff we believed as kids. A giant bunny who hands out eggs? Sure! A fairy who comes into your room at night to collect your teeth? Not creepy at all! Life is fair and we will all be successful if we just work hard and be ourselves? That can happen! Of course, as we get older, we realize the things we once believed to be true are all pretty much BS.

Womp womp. giphy

Advertising

On Monday, San Francisco-based writer Lauren Turner (@lkoturner) posed the question "What is the weirdest thing you thought was true when you were young?" to her Twitter followers.

What is the weirdest thing you thought was true when you were young? — Laura Turner (@lkoturner) April 18, 2017

She answered first.

Mine is that everyone who died in movies actually wanted to die and signed up to have their deaths filmed, for the movies. — Laura Turner (@lkoturner) April 18, 2017

And soon, others followed suit.

Here are the 42 funniest things these former children used to believe. Really.

1.

As a toddler, I truly thought the Incredible Hulk lived in our basement. My psychiatrist had fun with that thirty years later. — Tim Carmody (@tcarmody) April 18, 2017

2.

That being paid "under the table" involved a physical table. — stacey (@staceyopines) April 18, 2017

Advertising

3.

I have a memory of being like six and trying to figure out whee babies came,e from and I knew about pregnancy but not ...birth? — John Leavitt 🌹 (@LeavittAlone) April 18, 2017

4.

That when you called someone on the phone they got really small and were inside the spiral phone wire — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) April 18, 2017

5.

I thought that through the day my whole entire body would fill up with pee, and when it got to the top of my head, that's when I went. — lucas (@SadWhaleFamily) April 18, 2017

6.

an old ballet teacher told me that on Judgement day all of our lives would be replayed on giant screens in front of everyone — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) April 18, 2017

Advertising

so I used to turn around and wave randomly — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) April 18, 2017

7.

that small army men lived under the couch and would march out unless I stopped them by calling dad or mom — SaraKateW (@SaraKateW) April 18, 2017

8.

Thought, after seeing a highway sign, Arkansas was literally atop Louisiana; LA had a sky, and AR was sitting above w/ a huge ramp somewhere — Chris Fleitas (@FleitasActual) April 18, 2017

9.

Saw a headline about "identity theft" and thought it meant that strangers had taken over my parents' lives and were impersonating them. — Wesley Bolin (@WesleyBolin) April 18, 2017

Advertising

Scared out of my mind I kept quizzing them on info only they could know until they finally sussed out what was up — Wesley Bolin (@WesleyBolin) April 18, 2017

10.

that mr rogers had a wife & children who thought he had a boring job at the bank when he left the house every day in his suit & tie — Josh Fruhlinger (@jfruh) April 18, 2017

11.

that if you left your shoes untied and they got stuck in an escalator you would get sucked underneath the escalator & have to live there — Sophie Roberts (@sophielroberts) April 18, 2017

12.

My brother convinced me that white people didn't ever have to poop. — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) April 18, 2017

Advertising

13.

As a young kid, I thought that my mom never slept because she was awake when I went to bed and awake when I woke up in the morning. — Abby Perry (@abbyjperry) April 18, 2017

14.

I thought all the people on the radio singing be my baby or how their baby don't love them anymore were talking about ...babies. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 18, 2017

15.

That parents decided whether their baby would be a girl or boy and THEN put pink or blue clothes on the baby to give it that gender. — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) April 18, 2017

16.

I thought that an eye outpatient building of a hospital was for people who had their eyes removed. I was 17. — Olivia Solon (@oliviasolon) April 18, 2017

Advertising

17.

That if you looked out the back of a car window you would turn into a pillar of salt like Lot's wife. — Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) April 18, 2017

18.

That every night invisible people came in my room while I was asleep and shifted my stuff around by millimetres (to what end I don't know) — Snarls de Gaulle (@LevzOfGrass) April 18, 2017

19.

My dad joked that the old man pulling the creaky elevator in an old building must be tired, and I thought there really was an old man. — Jennifer de Guzman (@Jennifer_deG) April 18, 2017

20.

That all your food stayed inside you, and when you filled up, you died. Cue terrified 5yo on a hunger strike and very confused parents. — Jessie Christiansen (@aussiastronomer) April 18, 2017

Advertising

21.

That The Wizard of Oz actually captured the moment the world went from black and white to color. — Sam's at #DSDEN 🤓 (@sam_hoover) April 18, 2017

22.

And that if I had hiccups for more than an hour I would die. Every hiccup was a real white knuckler for a while — Amy Westervelt (@amywestervelt) April 18, 2017

23.

That when I was in the car with my dad the music coming out of the radio was a really little band under the hood. 🎶 — Kara DeFrias (@karadefrias) April 18, 2017

24.

I thought that cartoons were acted out by people who drank a potion to turn them into cartoons. — Esmé Weijun Wang (@esmewang) April 18, 2017

Advertising

25.

I thought that Christmas only existed in places where it snowed in December. — Eva Holland (@evaholland) April 18, 2017

26.

found a picture of a little boy in a baseball uniform--no name, didn't look familiar. Assumed he was my secret older brother. — Hannah Leftwich (@hannahlouwho) April 18, 2017

27.

That there were different buttons in a car for "old music," "music with words," "music without words," and "just people talking." — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) April 18, 2017

28.

I thought that medieval times, cowboy times and roman times were all different geographical locations I could visit right now. — Rosalind Chapman (@RosalyndMC) April 18, 2017

Advertising

29.

I believed that my toys loved me, but if I didn't say goodnight to each of them, they'd turn evil & kill me. So...the opposite of Toy Story? — Tara Hudson (@thudsonwrites) April 18, 2017

30.

I thought this sign meant the road was so hot your tires would melt. pic.twitter.com/ca1bpDkKAs — Ben (@noblerzen) April 18, 2017

31.

https://twitter.com/Informutation/status/854182828887515136

32.

that when you float, it's because thousands of invisible water people are holding you up, and you have to thank them — Megan O-R 🌹 (@meg_orp) April 18, 2017

Advertising

33.

JFK was buried without his head. The televised funeral announcers kept saying 'his body'. I was 6, and took things literally. — M (@MicheleNtmitch) April 18, 2017

34.

Two things:

1) Lions were boys, tigers were girls

2) 5 + 5 = 55 — Stephen R. Fox (@F6x) April 18, 2017

35.

I thought periods came just once, and then were over forever.



That second month was super disappointing. — Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) April 18, 2017

36.

For a very very long time I believed we were living on the inside of the planet. I worried abt hitting the top/crust when on planes. — Anakana Schofield (@AnakanaSchofiel) April 18, 2017

Advertising

37.

I thought the black market was a place in Arizona with just stalls of illegal junk, and I looked forward to visiting someday — Tyler McCabe (@TylerMcCabe) April 18, 2017

38.

Writing a check was free money. I'd always bug my mom asking her why she didn't just write a check whenever we went shopping. — Don't forget Flint (@HaleyParty) April 18, 2017

39.

For the first few years of grade school, I thought that if you "failed" you had to go all the way back to first grade. — Quake (@jackiefloyd) April 18, 2017

40.

As a toddler, I thought Jesus lived in the light fixture of my room — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) April 18, 2017

Advertising

41.

I thought Uncle Ben, from Uncle Ben's rice, was actually my uncle Ben. — Darwin Brandis (@DarwinBrandis) April 18, 2017

42.

holding my breath whenever we drove by a cemetery because it was not polite to keep breathing while those over there were not — Ranti Junus 🍵 (@ranti) April 18, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.