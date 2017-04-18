Advertising
It is weird to think about all the strange stuff we believed as kids. A giant bunny who hands out eggs? Sure! A fairy who comes into your room at night to collect your teeth? Not creepy at all! Life is fair and we will all be successful if we just work hard and be ourselves? That can happen! Of course, as we get older, we realize the things we once believed to be true are all pretty much BS.
Advertising
On Monday, San Francisco-based writer Lauren Turner (@lkoturner) posed the question "What is the weirdest thing you thought was true when you were young?" to her Twitter followers.
She answered first.
And soon, others followed suit.
Here are the 42 funniest things these former children used to believe. Really.
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
Advertising
10.
11.
12.
Advertising
13.
14.
15.
16.
Advertising
17.
18.
19.
20.
Advertising
21.
22.
23.
24.
Advertising
25.
26.
27.
28.
Advertising
29.
30.
31.
32.
Advertising
33.
34.
35.
36.
Advertising
37.
38.
39.
40.
Advertising
41.
42.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.