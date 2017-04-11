On Monday, the internet lost its mind over a traumatizing video of a United Airlines passenger being dragged from the plane against his will.
United overbooked the flight from Chicago to Louisville and asked four passengers to voluntarily vacate their seats for United employees, the New York Times reports. When a 69-year-old doctor was chosen at random and refused, he was subsequently physically forced off the plane by officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation. The man sustained visible injuries as the authorities manhandled him and passengers cried out in protest.
After the United CEO's apology did nothing to quell the social media outcry over the footage, a new hashtag cropped up—this one offering helpful new slogans in the form of #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.