On Monday, the internet lost its mind over a traumatizing video of a United Airlines passenger being dragged from the plane against his will.

United overbooked the flight from Chicago to Louisville and asked four passengers to voluntarily vacate their seats for United employees, the New York Times reports. When a 69-year-old doctor was chosen at random and refused, he was subsequently physically forced off the plane by officers from the Chicago Department of Aviation. The man sustained visible injuries as the authorities manhandled him and passengers cried out in protest.

After the United CEO's apology did nothing to quell the social media outcry over the footage, a new hashtag cropped up—this one offering helpful new slogans in the form of #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.

1.

The flight is dark and full of terrors. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — OhNoSheTwitnt 🏳️‍🌈 (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 11, 2017

2.

United: We Treat You Like a Minority at a Trump Rally. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 11, 2017

3.

4.

You have to admit, that's a LOT of legroom.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/yjzuoieBVX — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) April 11, 2017

5.

Whoever came up with this has just the right amount of snark to start the day. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/xTywjs7Rir — Molly Hirschbeck (@MollyHirschbeck) April 11, 2017

6.

7.

"Now offering the Mike Tyson experience" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — ❄️ Dr. A ❄️ (@AAPsyc) April 11, 2017

8.

Even terrorists are afraid to fly our airline. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jayson Smith (@HillarysBFF) April 11, 2017

9.

The real problem is with whoever leaked these videos. Right?



#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Just Me (@uncoolasfuk) April 11, 2017

10.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Would you like a neck pillow?



Or a neck brace? — My Alias is Dammit (@dammit_rick) April 11, 2017

11.

12.

He's got a ticket to ride but we don't care!#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos @United — Michael Edwards (@medway1975) April 11, 2017

13.

"We're altering our seating arrangements, pray we don't alter them any further" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/KJ8mPUNTVx — Daniel Oz (@DanielTOzborne) April 11, 2017

14.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

We put the hospital in hospitality — Fadhel_Cherif👑 (@FadhelCherif) April 11, 2017

15.

I'm using United Airlines Staff as my security tonight. #Humanity — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 11, 2017

16.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Please turn off your cellphones



We dont want video evidence — My Alias is Dammit (@dammit_rick) April 11, 2017

17.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos



We treat you like we treat your luggage. — George Madeh (@xXGurgleXx) April 11, 2017

18.

I Made It On The Plane #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/jyR5A7W8A5 — jesper thompsen (@thompsenjesper) April 11, 2017

19.

We Make Offers You'd Better Not Refuse #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — G (@stevensongs) April 11, 2017

20.

All Seats Are Now Available#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Uc1DGLhIZO — Prez Agent Orange (@przagentorange) April 11, 2017

21.

"Still more popular than Trump" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 11, 2017

22.

You carry on, we carry off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Sir Castic One (@SnapDad42) April 11, 2017

23.

24.

I've had it with these mother f****** passengers on these other f****** planes #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/e5DKIGptpN — Lindsay Larsen (@dimple_dwarf) April 11, 2017

25.

Did you want a window seat or a concussion? #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — B (@ThatBrandyn) April 11, 2017

