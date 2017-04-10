On Monday, disturbing footage of a doctor being violently dragged from an United airplane surfaced on social media, causing a tidal wave of backlash for the airline.
According to CBC News, United forced the man off the plane against his will after he was one of four people randomly selected to forfeit their seat so airline employees could fly. When the doctor refused to deplane, explaining that he had patients waiting for him, law enforcement was called to remove him from the aircraft. In the process, the man was bloodied and literally dragged away.
Warning, the videos are disturbing.
@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik— Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017
@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW— Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017
Of course, Twitter was outraged by the cruel and violent mistreatment of the man, and had no qualms about dragging United for filth over social media.
Here are 30 of Twitter's best reactions.