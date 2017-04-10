Advertising

On Monday, disturbing footage of a doctor being violently dragged from an United airplane surfaced on social media, causing a tidal wave of backlash for the airline.

According to CBC News, United forced the man off the plane against his will after he was one of four people randomly selected to forfeit their seat so airline employees could fly. When the doctor refused to deplane, explaining that he had patients waiting for him, law enforcement was called to remove him from the aircraft. In the process, the man was bloodied and literally dragged away.

Warning, the videos are disturbing.

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik — Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Of course, Twitter was outraged by the cruel and violent mistreatment of the man, and had no qualms about dragging United for filth over social media.

Here are 30 of Twitter's best reactions.

For your safety, United will now begin doling out unbridled carnage by group number. Passengers with small children can request to be maced. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 10, 2017

Can't wait for the headline next week "United Airlines Flight Attendant Ordered To Murder A Child Because She Asked To See The Cockpit" — Max Dylan Ash (@mynameisntdave) April 10, 2017

If your reaction to the @United video is “private companies can refuse service to anyone,” you legally should have to live in the sewers — twenty griffinteen (@griffinmcelroy) April 10, 2017

"I have had it with these motherf*cking people on this motherf*cking plane!!!!"

-- United pic.twitter.com/jlbK35Stx2 — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) April 10, 2017

Huh, never noticed these options on the United website until this morning pic.twitter.com/cP8LpIFEP1 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 10, 2017

https://twitter.com/SabrinaFon/status/851463979419480065

United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce.... pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017

So @united is like the Hunger Games of flights when they overbook. — Martin Morrow (@martinMmorrow) April 10, 2017

UNITED: Leggings are a breach of decorum.



ALSO UNITED: We will beat you and drag you from the plane if we want your seat for our employee. — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) April 10, 2017

Ironically, not enough seats in the conference room where United is having its crisis meeting. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) April 10, 2017

Air travel is one of the more expensive ways to be treated like a prisoner. — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) April 10, 2017

People who are afraid of flying are generally more scared of the plane than the staff but United is changing all that. — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) April 10, 2017

Me doing anything to avoid flying @united. pic.twitter.com/4jTTapfVI4 — Pete Souza Petty (@KendraJames_) April 10, 2017

https://twitter.com/flynncredible/status/851446868118843392

If I'm ever thrown off an overbooked plane, please do it mid flight at 40,000 feet @united — MAC (@MacNaismith) April 10, 2017

Spirit Airlines: At Least We're Not United — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 10, 2017

United Airlines social media staff arriving at work today pic.twitter.com/Tu3fspxCSb — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 10, 2017

You're blowing this one, @united. Take 2 Tylenol and then call the Tylenol people to ask how to handle a PR disaster. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) April 10, 2017

You seem a LITTLE confused on the concept of "volunteer" https://t.co/R4BSHVmZ5c — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) April 10, 2017

United- WE ARE THROWING YOU OFF THIS PLANE!



Doctor- But I paid 4 this!



United- Did anyone steal a seat?



Neil Gorsuch- *ducks low in seat — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 10, 2017

Thought I was at a UFC fight last night but I was just flyin' United. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) April 10, 2017

.@united In your defense you only said the SKIES are friendly, not the ground — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) April 10, 2017

united: fly the friendly skies unless we volunteer you as tribute — Ziwe (@ziwe) April 10, 2017

Congrats United, you now have all the volunteers you could ever want giving up their seats on your flights. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 10, 2017

.@pepsi's social media team looking at their feed after this @united story like pic.twitter.com/FLirN04FbN — BlackGirlNerds🏳️‍🌈 (@BlackGirlNerds) April 10, 2017

