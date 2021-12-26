10 Funny And Real Tweets To Give You A Laugh Today.

We hope you had a great holiday. If you're sitting at home, browsing your phone, here are some tweets you might like. If you don't, we're sorry. We'll try harder next time. 1. Barf.Showed my mom a pic of a guy I thought was hot and she said he looked just like my dad when he was young and now Christmas is ruined— Molly Kornfeld (@molly_kornfeld) December 24, 2021 2. Funny, but true?My favourite thing about Christmas morning is the look of joy on my husband's face when he sees what we bought the kids for the first time.— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 24, 2021 3. God bless, one and all, but especially drunk relatives fighting in the yard.I do hope everyone had a wonderful day and didn’t fist fight a relative in the front yard, but if you did please send me video of it. God bless us everyone!!! 🎄— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) December 26, 2021 4. Hopefully sandalwood.Would be extremely helpful if the next variant had a scent.— Laurie Kilmartin- Burlington VT Dec 31-Jan 1 (@anylaurie16) December 26, 2021 5. Genius or smartass?I asked my 7-year-old daughter what one book she would like to have on a desert island. She said, “A book about how to survive on a desert island.”— Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) December 26, 2021 6. LOLI thought the CVS guy was going to ask me to join the rewards program but he said "enjoy your night" so I said "not today, thanks" and left.— Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) September 1, 2017 7. I wish I didn't know most stuff these days. Maybe 2022 will have some good stuff.It makes sense when babies are happy. They don’t know about most stuff— donni saphire (@donni) December 25, 2021 8. Same.If I got glooped out of the matrix, I would never be able to stop picking at the port on the back of my neck.— Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) December 26, 2021 9. Probably true.TIRED: Telling your kids Santa exists WIRED: Telling your kids there is a third Minogue sister named Trudii who was bred in a lab in case Kylie and Dannii ever need spare organs— Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) December 26, 2021 10. And the Batmobile lost a wheel, and Joker got away.You expect me to celebrate Christmas? The day grandma got run over by a reindeer???— Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) December 26, 2021