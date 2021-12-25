12 Funny And Real Tweets For Anyone Who Could Use A Laugh Today

Hello from the North Pole, where we've been sitting in a snowstorm collecting tweets all day. Here are some of the funniest ones we could find. We hope you enjoy!1.“oh ur parents are divorced u get 2 xmases” nah these bitches split the budget exactly evenly it’s 1 Christmas just in 2 apartments 20 miles apart— Maddy Smith (@somaddysmith) December 24, 2021 But do you get away with more as a child of divorce?2.You ever read the Notes on your phone and wonder what you were on?— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) December 24, 2021 Never had a good idea in my notes.3.wide awake and trying to calm down after being visited by the ghost of christmas past (regret), christmas present (depression) and christmas future (anxiety)— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 25, 2021 It's called the Ebenezer Snooze.4. TwitterGood idea.5.There are no “Good” King Wenceslases. Every King Wenceslas is a policy failure.— DC Pierson (@DCpierson) December 24, 2021 He'll probably be primaried next year.6.truly nothing better than a wide shot in muppet movie, when you get to see the whole muppet body pic.twitter.com/MEv5NNsMIT— river butcher 🤠 (@rivbutcher) December 25, 2021 It's the Winter version of Rainbow Connection.7.In a human centipede situation, only the first guy needs a mask!— Stacey Nightmare (@STACEYNIGHTMARE) December 23, 2021 These are important things to figure out for our times.8.Can’t wait to whisper this into a stranger’s neck at the outlet mall tomorrow 🎄 pic.twitter.com/5rLRNvXtGK— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) December 24, 2021 Sends chills up my neck.9.I bought an air fryer. What happens now?— marc maron (@marcmaron) December 24, 2021 Use it once and put it away?10.Every gift I wrap either looks like it was wrapped by Martha Stewart or a 3-year-old. There is no in between.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) December 24, 2021 Same, except for the Marth Stewart ones.11.Just came downstairs and Santa is on my couch streaming the new Matrix movie.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) December 25, 2021 Don't tell us what happened.12.Do you think in the Middle Ages people were like "Okay does literally everyone have the plague right now? Lol I feel like every person I've ever met has the plague right now"— Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) December 24, 2021 2021 can go f itself. Happy holidays and happy New Year! Let's go 2022!!