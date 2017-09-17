Advertising

Each week I put my potential drinking problem to work for the fine people of the Internet, polishing off an entire bottle of wine while scouring Twitter for some dank Tweets. Here is what was funny, at least at the time. Oh, and as always, feel free to lecture me about my drinking and/or how some of these aren't funny in the comments. I probably deserve both.

1.

If you're willing to look past the drawbacks of falling down stairs, it's actually a very effective method of getting down stairs — Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) September 14, 2017

2.

Living in the UK must be so cool pic.twitter.com/yg4KUh7zrU — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) September 16, 2017

3.

Say what you will about white people, nobody is better at coming up with new ways to spell Hayley. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 11, 2017

4.

Billy Corgan - "The world is a vampire"

Crowd - "wooooooooo"

Neil DeGrasse Tyson [loudly from back] "no it isn't" — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 22, 2017

5.

When you take a selfie to get a photo of the hottie behind you! pic.twitter.com/VK0QKuEe4G — Angie Morrison (@cadburysmirnoff) September 8, 2017

6.

I feel you, vending machine, I feel you. pic.twitter.com/FlwDGkp61K — Chris Pramas (@Pramas) September 10, 2017

7.

"Formerly calming", now this tea makes you freak the fuck out pic.twitter.com/l2MXHOrfkt — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) September 13, 2017

8.

yo this inflatable is CHUCKING IT BACK LMAOOO 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CBbhdGMgGL — rob69 (@robcosta69) September 11, 2017

9.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders always looks like she's trying not to seem drunk while asking a pet store cashier for eight beagles. pic.twitter.com/Ls5WYdkZrv — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) September 13, 2017

10.

uh oh this google captcha... pic.twitter.com/bWh6StUR1v — Tod E. Kurt (@todbot) September 11, 2017

11.

hi, grandma? can u come pick me up from my rap battle? it's over. no, i lost. he saw u drop me off & did a pretty devastating rhyme about it — chuuch (@ch000ch) October 19, 2013

12.

Welcome to your 30s. You now have Home Advil and Purse Advil. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) September 7, 2017

13.

I got 99 problems and all of them are luftballons — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 7, 2017

14.

That depends. I haven't seen it in awhile but I forget -- is it a big statue of Osama Bin Laden on a horse? https://t.co/zrDBLA05xc — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 11, 2017

15.

isis maybe kind of has a point. pic.twitter.com/Mmab1xzb3c — bobby 🚽 (@bobby) September 15, 2017

16.

I wish there were a specific ring you could wear that meant "I'm not married but I don't want men to talk to me" — Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 14, 2017

17.

What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/uuZmqpFFUx — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) September 11, 2017

18.

I WAS TRYNNA VIDEO A RACCOON AND IT JUST PICKED UP MY PHONE AND TOOK OFF pic.twitter.com/sFWxdnkxbw — Guy Williams (@ThatShamuGuy) October 12, 2016

19.

Just started writing my first porn script! pic.twitter.com/pgtRXr1TEy — Eli Braden (@EliBraden) September 16, 2017

20.

computer, show me what it would be like if dennis the menace and mr. wilson switched bodies pic.twitter.com/EyAx563nO2 — Jake Currie (@jakecurrie) September 15, 2017

21.

That's what I get for not reading the instructions. pic.twitter.com/dK9y1VF2sE — Jocelyn Plums (@ColoradoUgly) September 16, 2017

22.

POLICE SKETCH ARTIST: So he had grey hair, medium build, grey eyes, no glasses, a grey suit and grey shoes?



DOG: Correct — mo (@chuuew) September 4, 2017

23.

ME: [licking lips in anticipation] I'm nervous. I've never done a bungee jump before.

INSTRUCTOR: don't lick my lips again. — Paul (@FrenulumBreve) August 19, 2015

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.