Advertising
Each week I put my potential drinking problem to work for the fine people of the Internet, polishing off an entire bottle of wine while scouring Twitter for some dank Tweets. Here is what was funny, at least at the time. Oh, and as always, feel free to lecture me about my drinking and/or how some of these aren't funny in the comments. I probably deserve both.
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
10.
Advertising
11.
12.
13.
14.
Advertising
15.
16.
17.
18.
Advertising
19.
20.
21.
22.
Advertising
23.
Sources: Pleated Jeans
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.