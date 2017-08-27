Advertising

Who's to say what is or isn't the funniest tweet of the week? I am. I am the one who says it, week in and week out, and if you don't think I'm right, f**king fight me! (Just kidding, don't fight me, I'm kind of a b*tch. Just say nasty things about my mom in the comments I guess. Ok, thanks! Have a nice weekend.)

1.

twitter

2.

twitter
Advertising

3.

twitter

4.

twitter

5.

twitter

6.

twitter
Advertising

7.

twitter

8.

twitter

9.

twitter

10.

twitter
Advertising

11.

twitter

12.

twitter

13.

twitter

14.

twitter
Advertising

15.

twitter

16.

twitter

17.

twitter

18.

twitter
Advertising

19.

twitter

20.

twitter

21.

twitter

22.

twitter
Advertising

23.

twitter

24.

twitter

25.

twitter
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.