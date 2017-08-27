Advertising
Who's to say what is or isn't the funniest tweet of the week? I am. I am the one who says it, week in and week out, and if you don't think I'm right, f**king fight me! (Just kidding, don't fight me, I'm kind of a b*tch. Just say nasty things about my mom in the comments I guess. Ok, thanks! Have a nice weekend.)
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
10.
Advertising
11.
12.
13.
14.
Advertising
15.
16.
17.
18.
Advertising
19.
20.
21.
22.
Advertising
23.
24.
25.
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.