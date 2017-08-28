It me. It you. It everyone.
1.
do u ever choke drinking plain water and feel so betrayed— jomny sun (@jonnysun) August 23, 2017
2.
college: get drunk and throw up in a mailbox— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 23, 2017
now: get drunk and submit like 500 dog adoption applications
3.
me: I never have crushes, crushes suck— Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) July 6, 2017
also me: sees a guy on the train every day, calls him my train boyfriend, imagines our train wedding
4.
gently touching your friends hand bc you've spotted someone acting like an asshole & you want to talk about it later pic.twitter.com/UBVNTUqcUp— Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) August 30, 2016
5.
[discovers something online] Wow, amazing!!!— Ari Scott (@ariscott) August 23, 2016
[two minutes later, seeing someone else discover same thing] yeah, no shit
6.
Shout out to all the mini panic attacks i have trying to put the change I get back into my wallet before it's the next guys turn in line— Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) March 9, 2016
7.
me: hey— jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 18, 2017
friend who has been thinking abt quitting their job for the past 186 weeks: im gonna do it. im gonna quit my job this week
8.
I'm jealous of babies because they don't know anybody yet— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) August 18, 2017
9.
I get more excited seeing my luggage on a baggage carousel than I do seeing a person I know.— Damien Fahey (@DamienFahey) June 15, 2012
10.
i only ask people to hang out when i know they already have plans— so sad today (@sosadtoday) February 14, 2016
11.
If you sleep till noon you only have to pay for 2 meals instead of 3— Colten Harris (@HarrisColten) February 20, 2017
12.
why is my stomach so flat in the mornings until i eat a crumb and i'm suddenly 8 months pregnant with twins— Marley Alexis Lacey (@marleylaceyx) July 20, 2017
13.
All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes should be called Four Pancakes.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) January 15, 2017
14.
Sorry I told you we should definitely hang out sometime and then didn't answer my phone for 5 years— Ash (@adult_mom) May 1, 2017
15.
I wish horses knew that every person who drives by them says, "Oh look. Horses."— The Glad Stork (@TheGladStork) March 10, 2017
16.
[inventing tupperware]— schmox (@IvoryGazelle) July 25, 2017
make it with a material that never lets them forget that one time they made spaghetti
17.
"Based on a true story" means that the real event happened to a much less attractive person.— CatherineLMK (@CatherineLMK) February 15, 2017
18.
[carrot slice falls on the floor]— penjamin.mp3 (@upsidedowntrash) July 19, 2017
Ah well I guess it's in the trash with you
[potato chip falls on the floor]
YOU THOUGHT YOU COULD ESCAPE.
19.
God (inventing humans): Make it so their favorite food kills them slowly.— HughGoesThere (@HughGoesThere) March 14, 2017
20.
im gonna have a productive weekend— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) April 25, 2017
*watches 3 seasons of a show*
*organizes shirts by softness*
*naps 5 times*
ugh i never have enough time
21.
[first date]— James Broaddus (@TheOGJB) April 25, 2017
"table or booth?"
date: table
me: we're done here
22.
When I drink my tea I make sure to sigh and say “I really needed this” so everyone knows what kind of day I've had— rabbit on acid (@hellohappy_time) August 8, 2017
23.
We keep a potato masher in a drawer because sometimes it's fun to not be able to open that drawer.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 15, 2017
24.
Took a decongestant and now I can smell time.— Lynn in Momoaland🔱 (@illiter8too) August 6, 2017
25.
My favorite thing about classic authors like Hemingway is how impressive their books are on my shelf when guests come over— Hype Hyperson (@TheHyyyype) January 2, 2017
26.
R u ever having like a nice chill night and then u decide to casually check up on someone via social media who ruined your life...— amalia (@mollysoda) March 16, 2017
27.
In case you are wondering about my styling: hair by Wind™, face by Tired™— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) April 23, 2017