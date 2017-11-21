29 tweets that got over 25,000 retweets, for obvious reasons.

29 tweets that got over 25,000 retweets, for obvious reasons.
Syndicated Content
Nov 21, 2017@4:38 PM
Advertising

Up until very recently there was no way to objectively measure whether something was good or not. Thankfully, internet points were invented and changed all of that. A "like" is decent, but the real currency is retweets. If something has a lot of retweets, it's good. That's a fact. And that's why we know you'll love these.

1.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-7.jpg

2.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-4.jpg

3.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-3.jpg

4.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-2.jpg

5.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-1.jpg

6.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-29.jpg

7.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-28.jpg

8.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-27.jpg

9.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-26.jpg

10.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-25.jpg

Advertising

11.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-24.jpg

12.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-23.jpg

13.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-22.jpg

14.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-21.jpg

15.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-20.jpg

16.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-19.jpg

17.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-18.jpg

Advertising

18.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-17.jpg

19.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-16.jpg

20.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-15.jpg

21.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-14.jpg

22.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-13.jpg

23.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-12.jpg

24.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-11.jpg

Advertising

25.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-10.jpg

26.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-9.jpg

27.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-8.jpg

28.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-6.jpg

29.

https://pleated-jeans.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/nwdi-5.jpg
via buzzfeed

Advertising
Sources: PleatedJeans
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc