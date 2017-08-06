Same and same.
1.
my boyfriend asked me what i wanted to eat & i said i don't know & this what he brings me. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JQcMQvloED— chef chop👩🏽🍳 (@chopstckss) June 28, 2016
2.
Me when I get an opportunity to talk about my boyfriend pic.twitter.com/GlWTOs8Vli— ASIA (@asialbx) December 27, 2016
3.
when your boyfriend wants to be annoying & ask for selfies so you send him a ton , to be annoying back . pic.twitter.com/o88smKgTjz— bianca fizouaty. (@moreofbiancaa_) July 27, 2017
4.
When your boyfriend wants to know how it feels to be a PRINCESS!! 👸🏻😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IXlwxb79wZ— carla (@Carlaa11_) July 25, 2017
5.
You know you need more friends when your top best friends on snapchat are your brother, dad, mom and boyfriend 🙄😬— Viviane Nagasaki (@vivimn_) August 2, 2017
6.
How I want my boyfriend to take pictures of me vs. what he actually takes pic.twitter.com/vvOkSp2lRp— lil z (@zzlobato) June 1, 2016
7.
when u hug ur boyfriend and get makeup on his shirt and u waitin for him to notice pic.twitter.com/8vrhmh7lri— kaylee (@kayyfiree) September 19, 2016
8.
Is ya boyfriend even ya boyfriend if he doesn't constantly lie on your hair and rip it out your skull— A M Y (@itsamylloyd) February 7, 2017
9.
Hour 1 of our 30 hour train ride to Chicago: just watched my boyfriend eat jelly off of his shoe— gina (@selfishgeene) August 2, 2017
10.
i told my boyfriend it's #NationalGirlfriendsDay pic.twitter.com/oISpNFzByU— Meghan Rienks (@MeghanRienks) August 1, 2017
11.
When he usually just calls you uglass fuckin noodle head but then randomly says something affectionate pic.twitter.com/xjxQKQUrvn— BAEDA (@SaydaSao) August 13, 2016
12.
When he says "ok fuck it" to the 123rd time you said "nothing's wrong" when u were going to tell him what's actually wrong on the 127th time pic.twitter.com/1CdnBb4MIS— 📱Litty City📱 (@Xian_Bell) February 9, 2017
13.
when your boyfriend really says he's going to pee you gotta be prepared for him not to come back for 45 min— fake fan fallon (@l0ves3xr1ot) August 2, 2017
14.
MY BOYFRIEND SURPRISED ME W MCDO & HK HAPPY MEALS I'M CRYING HUHUHU I REALLY HAD NO IDEA OMG ISN'T HE SWEET OR WHAT 😭 ILYSM pic.twitter.com/wPeffG4h7A— tashy 🎀 (@tashiaballerina) August 2, 2017
15.
Me: *dies*— ASIA (@asialbx) February 28, 2017
People to my boyfriend: it's okay to get back out there, she'd want you to move on
Me in heaven: pic.twitter.com/CMfAEgWVUw
16.
Me: I'm feelin' blah, say nice things to me.— Alex Tinsley (@alex_tinsley) January 7, 2017
Boyfriend: [just starts listing off dog breeds]
17.
When you tell your boyfriend a entire story and all he says is , "Huh? What did you say? " 🙄😂 https://t.co/8gd8hRcM03— Julieee (@poppinass_julie) August 2, 2017
18.
When your boyfriend says no, eat on his pillow.— Finn The Human (@Jassy_Faee) August 2, 2017
19.
bf: will you marry me?— Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) September 12, 2016
me: *thinks about Jim from The Office*
*remembers he is a fictional character*
*but what if he isn't??*
*he is*
"ok"
20.
I overheard a guy saying to his girlfriend "are you ready to fucking rage" as they walked into target together and that's what I want— k8e (@kpfeffss) June 25, 2017
21.
When you walk in the door at 9:25 PM and the first thing your boyfriend says is "Have you eaten? Do you want #Chipotle?" @ChipotleTweets pic.twitter.com/cohxSx0dzd— Arlie Honeycutt (@ArlieHoneycutt) August 2, 2017
22.
Literally never care about having a boyfriend until I'm in bed and realize I've forgotten to turn off the light.— shelby fero (@shelbyfero) June 2, 2015
23.
When your boyfriend texts you and says he misses you so your bad attitude goes away 😇 pic.twitter.com/NMDFOeP26l— Sabrina Bacigalupo (@zamn_sabrinaaa) August 1, 2017
24.
when your boyfriend says he wants you to snapchat him less pictures of your dogs pic.twitter.com/98r93MLH9Z— Lorde Disick (@JakeZSachs) August 1, 2017
25.
When I'm cursing him out vs when he slightly raises his voice at me pic.twitter.com/CnnSVEhGIw— aries (@cuteassshawty) December 27, 2016
26.
When he stops cuddling u & sleeps facing the other way pic.twitter.com/cKUAh9qux8— Soysauce Shawty (@SoysauceShawty) January 31, 2017
27.
when your boyfriend says no but your friends say yes pic.twitter.com/3OdYBzzOsk— Tori Parish (@vtorikp) July 22, 2017
28.
When you tell your mans all the tea cause he your best friend too pic.twitter.com/emSgRRWPdS— RO (@romanrochelle) December 22, 2016
29.
When your boyfriend texts you and says "I accidentally shaved my hair off and I'm bald"...it's fine. I'm fine.— Andrea Imondi (@anggg18) July 21, 2017