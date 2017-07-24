Advertising

The latest Game of Thrones episode was jam-packed with girl power, battles and uncomfortable scene cuts from peeling skin to hot pie. Here are the funniest and sometimes most disgusting Tweets about the episode.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Things I'm here for: Jon choking Little Finger and threatening to kill him if he goes near Sansa #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/DpCiEW1SY0 — Jon Winterfell (@JonWinterfall) July 24, 2017

8.

Euron Greyjoy best entrance into a battle I've seen in a long time #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/jaG6UHzoL2 — Ben Goodwin (@BenGoodwin05) July 24, 2017

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

When Nymeria walked away from Arya #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/TJpzfPXH5n — Darshan Shah (@shahjdarshan) July 24, 2017

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

My face when Theon just jumped off the boat without helping #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/MuyGPEfTE2 — Majin (@MoePicasso) July 24, 2017

19.

Me watching Samwell remove that greyscale 😩 #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/Eut1G6ADqb — Shannon de Cógáin (@shanruss07) July 24, 2017

20.

21.

When you're expecting Theon to finally redeem himself and then you remember... #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/LUxGEGo5qX — Greg Lewis (@gtlewis12) July 24, 2017

22.

jon snow: *chokes littlefinger*

littlefigner: harder daddy

jon: what

littlefinger: what #GameOfThones7 — khaleesi 🏳️‍🌈 (@sampriice) July 24, 2017

23.

Theon really took a look around and said nahhh #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/gYE15LtDvO — Tyler Shank (@tylershank77) July 24, 2017

24.

How can Jon get to dragonstone in one episode and it takes 6 seasons for Arya to fined her way to winterfell #GameOfThones7 — Jennifer Wright (@canipejc) July 24, 2017

25.

Jon and Daenerys FINALLY meet next week?!!?!??? Me, waiting for next week's GoT.. 😩😭 #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/OOH0XTW1yx — Shannon de Cógáin (@shanruss07) July 24, 2017

26.

27.

Ugh of course Jorah is writing Danny a love letter, don't we have better things to do? #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/qfULzJQtIZ — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) July 24, 2017

28.

Oooo she bout to give him a lil taste b4 he leave 😏 #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/k8XiTdS5iB — jada lightfoot (@jadalitefoot) July 24, 2017

29.

Now Sams daddy gone fight for cersei #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/nsHtsBLXnc — jada lightfoot (@jadalitefoot) July 24, 2017

30.

Every time that say they have 3 dragons I die laughing. Like we not winning against that 😂😂😂 #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/8A49AO7lfw — Air-Rum (@__aarum) July 24, 2017

31.

"We are currently working on solution to stop 🐉". Sounds like a day in IT worlds #GameOfThones7 pic.twitter.com/tjIBbLNHiM — siddharth sharma (@sharmasid) July 24, 2017

32.

when you're the one left in charge of making plans in the group text #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/S0IRh5FCdu — emma lord (@dilemmalord) July 24, 2017

33.

Amazing! This Woman's Secret to a Long Life? Ignore Men! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/H3piLhGss5 — Chelsea Cirruzzo (@ChelseaCirruzzo) July 24, 2017

34.

"his queen invites him to come to dragonstone ... and bend the knee" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6RkcaaOyBx — emma lord (@dilemmalord) July 24, 2017

35.

Everyone looking at Theon Greyjoy like.... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Yls6mRdbDB — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 24, 2017

36.

#GameofThrones

Sansa (before Jon left her in charge): "you can't go, you can't abandon your people"

Jon: You're in charge

Sansa: pic.twitter.com/IM0SaHvUD4 — Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) July 24, 2017

37.

38.

