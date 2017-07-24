Advertising

The latest Game of Thrones episode was jam-packed with girl power, battles and uncomfortable scene cuts from peeling skin to hot pie. Here are the funniest and sometimes most disgusting Tweets about the episode.

1.

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

6.

7.

Advertising

8.

9.

10.

11.

Advertising

12.

13.

14.

15.

Advertising

16.

17.

18.

19.

Advertising

20.

21.

22.

23.

Advertising

24.

25.

26.

27.

Advertising

28.

29.

30.

31.

Advertising

32.

33.

34.

35.

Advertising

36.

37.

38.

This post first appeared on our partner site Pizza + Bottle.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.