Sometimes we take the names of things for granted, and don't realize how much better they could be. Take "socks" for example. Sure, you and I both know what socks are, but wouldn't the world be a better place if we all called them "foot gloves?"
I think so, and so does the Twitter account @CorrectNames. They've spent over a year compiling a massive archive of more accurate names for every day things. Like Cheerios:
See how much better that is? Don't you want to pour yourself a big bowl of Bagel Seeds now? That's the world I want to live in one day.