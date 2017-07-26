Advertising

Recently, model and John Legend baby-mama Chrissy Teigen was blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

It's unfortunate. Not just because it's another example of the president being the snowflake-in-chief, but because Chrissy Teigen's Twitter is pretty awesome. She's witty, insightful, and provides a much-needed perspective on what it's like to be married to John Legend.

Plus, she isn't afraid to ask the tough questions:

IS PEE STORED IN THE BALLS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2013

So in the spirit of transparency, here's a sample of some of the amazing Chrissy Teigen Tweets that Donald Trump tragically won't be able to see now that he's blocked her.

1.

OH MY GOD 11:11 REALLY IS MAGICAL pic.twitter.com/8iu5MM8DKR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2015

2.

honestly upset i have not been invited to the westminster dog show especially with the amount of people who call me a dog daily on twitter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 14, 2015

3.

My favorite thing is when people give @therock advice about his workouts on instagram as if it's just not working for him — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 20, 2015

4.

I can't decide if I've met jon gosselin or I dreamt I met jon gosselin or if I should admit i think about jon gosselin — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 3, 2014

5.

upsetting we live in a world where one cannot take molly and watch horses run in circles — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 3, 2014

6.

Shit room service just got here at the same time my sister is going into labor QUICK STEAK AND EGGS OR BABY?? BABY RIGHT?? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 6, 2014

7.

.@andy @Bravotv please tell me if I won a Bravo award. It's 12:30am here I'll never make it to 4. I need to know if i should cancel my cable — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2016

8.

Sometimes I catch myself holding my nail lady's hand back and realize the extent of my loneliness — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 30, 2013

9.

4:30am, eating a sausage mcmuffin and looking up the gestation period of animals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2016

10.

I almost respect this rogue single bikini line hair so much for her resistance to the crowd that I don't want to shave her — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2013

11.

Back at the airport. Waiting in a line 38 deep for tater tots. I am ashamed. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2009

12.

Think I'm just going to wake up every morning and switch my first tweets between "I was hacked" and "I'm sorry for my poor choice of words" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2013

13.

so do we leap or hump today i'm confused. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 29, 2012

14.

How is John taking off my jewelry "relationship goals" like your fuckin boyfriend won't take your necklace off jfc leave him — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 14, 2017

15.

I have anger issues and I've still never held my horn down for more than 2 seconds go to therapy psychos — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 22, 2013

16.

I honestly couldn't date someone that had the audacity to have a too-large carry on bag — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2013

17.

Has anyone even ever looked at the other people in their group photo? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2012

18.

lazy is moving your shorts crotch to the side to pee — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2013

19.

i woke up and thought john went the gym but nope. china. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 9, 2015

20.

i'm trying to photoshop john's head onto zayn's body in a 1D group shot. i have the saddest life pic.twitter.com/vDGdyzL2dD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2015

21.

Every time someone asks john for a selfie and says "I never do this" I think back to the night we met when I said it but not about selfies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 13, 2015

22.

I always have a note in my pocket that says "john did it" just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry #truelove #tips — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 30, 2014

23.

Ok well this is already mean pic.twitter.com/G1thzeBrxF — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2016

24.

I think a good rule of thumb is to never play "fuck/marry/kill" between other couples you are currently sitting with. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 31, 2014

25.

making mom talk like a baby in the background of my room service call because it's illegal for adults to order off the kids menu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 26, 2014

26.

I like hotline bling because it's great and I don't have to google what it's about — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 19, 2015

27.

i found a mr clean magic eraser in the shower next to the loofah. do i... — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2016

28.

iWill 100% make fun of your apple watch — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 10, 2014

29.

Remember that one time I went into a store because I liked a dress on the mannequin but it turned out to be a mannequin store — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 1, 2012

30.

31.

Rental houses make me nervous because I'm scared the owners put in cameras because I know I would totally put in cameras — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2014

32.

I have some kind of disease where I look ridiculous in shit most other people look cool in — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2015

33.

ugh natalie portman is so pretty i wish she ate animals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 17, 2013

34.

When my avocados go bad I feel like I'll never be a good mother and get noticeably distraught — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 19, 2015

35.

sometimes i get legit upset that i'm not italian — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 9, 2014

36.

What's the earliest anyone has had Buffalo Wild Wings — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 15, 2014

37.

hour 2 of just staring at the pie crust ingredients — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2014

38.

Do you ever feel like your dog is disappointed in you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 16, 2013

39.

Oh fucking god I can't fit my pants and I'm not even wearing at them I can just look at them and know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2013

40.

Would never be a scientologist but offended to never have been asked — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2015

41.

I honestly respect reality show people for the sole fact they can do their interviews weeks later and speak as if it's presently happening — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2014

42.

one of the best and worst things about john is how well he thinks he knows Spanish — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 25, 2014

43.

i had a dream a policeman came into my apartment and gave me a field sobriety test and i failed and went to jail — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 3, 2014

44.

I had a dream I was giving Justin Bieber relationship advice and then pet him and said "everyone's too hard on you, Justin". — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2012

45.

i am basically just refreshing websites until i fucking die i guess — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2014

46.

I call herpes "herps" because it's cuter/more hip — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2013

47.

Why the fuck do frozen foods assume your drunk ass knows the wattage of your microwave? My sober ass doesn't even know. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2012

That's just a small sampling. The only one I didn't include was this:

so many writers no longer have to actually think to write articles. They just pull tweets and instagrams and call it a day. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2015

Because I don't get it. What is she even talking about?

