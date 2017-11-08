55 tweets about job hunting that’ll make you hate sitting in your cubicle a little less.

If there's anything I've learned from graduating college it's that looking for a job is a job within itself. It takes so much out of you that by the time you actually get an interview you're exhausted and you really just want to say "hire me, please." While the entire process of searching, making your resume, making a unique cover letter and then waiting for a response is long – nothing is as painful as constantly getting turned down again and again. So, you may be unhappy with your mediocre job, but you definitely don't want to be back in the job hunt pool, it's miserable.
1.
i need a reasonably paying job. something like $6,000 an hour, nothing too wild.— anti joke apple (@antijokeapple) June 30, 2016
2.
[job interview]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) July 10, 2016
Interviewer: we just need to call your references &-
Me [grabs interviewers wrist] no [slowly lets go] they're all made up
3.
When you finally get called for a job interview but when you walk in the job the boss rubs his nipples and asks what you’ll do for the job pic.twitter.com/kHGLiPfOrD— soulja boy fanpage® (@realtacogod) November 8, 2017
4.
ME: any advice— local badboy !!! (@hippieswordfish) June 8, 2015
DAD: its ok to embellish a little
[later at job interview]
INTERVIEWER: tell me about yourself
M: i wrote harry potter
5.
*filling out job application*— Growly Grego (@GrowlyGrego) April 6, 2015
Age: Way too many
Weight: Weigh too many
Video Games: Play too many
Monthly Rent: Pay too many
6.
INTERVIEWER: please stop calling me a coward— chuuch (@ch000ch) October 21, 2015
ME: hire me
INTERVIEWER: no.
ME: ur a coward.
7.
You've seen nothing until you've seen a picture of a pigeon having a job interview to become a pigeon: pic.twitter.com/gfkUGVcb3p— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) December 18, 2013
8.
*in a job interview*— Dan Duvall (@lazerdoov) June 22, 2016
No no it's not a teardrop tattoo it's supposed to be sweat. It shows I'm a hard worker
9.
Job interviewer: So what are you best at?— Aspiring Ethicist (@SortaBad) November 18, 2015
me: alternating between being sad and being angry
Interviewer: I meant, like, at work
me: I know
10.
Need a job where I can say THIS IS NOT A DRILL, PEOPLE on a daily basis. Maybe at Home Depot, assisting blind folks in non-drill aisles.— vineyille (@vineyille) March 10, 2015
11.
Congratulations! Your interview was so disastrous that we've decided to employ you sarcastically— Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) September 18, 2015
12.
*calls office back after setting up job interview* did you say at noon or on the moon?— brent (@murrman5) July 15, 2015
13.
Why should I be the architect for this job? Well, my resume is hand-drawn on...'construction' paper.— Daniel Carrillo (@DanielRCarrillo) May 12, 2014
*winks for the rest of the interview*
14.
JOB INTERVIEWER: Are you good with multitasking?— pat tobin (@tastefactory) May 19, 2016
ME: Yeah I can watch a movie while looking at web sites on my phone, and also eating food
15.
[at interview]— k e i t h 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) August 18, 2014
"ok 1st question you're on a submarine you find a dog, what do you call him"
umm
"..."
subwoofer?
"welcome to the navy seals"
16.
17.
‘I murder drifters and use their hair to make little dolls. Oh, you meant at work! My biggest weakness is that I’m a perfectionist.’— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) April 27, 2014
18.
DOG: I think that job interview went well!— Ray (@SirEviscerate) May 20, 2015
*looks in mirror and sees ear was inside-out the whole time* Son of a
19.
[interview]— udaas priest (@UdaasPriest) April 28, 2015
"what are your weaknesses?"
"desperation"
"wh....hey get off my legs...."
"please give me this job, please i beg you"
20.
[interview]— schzwn sauce (@oothikicha) May 27, 2016
What is ur biggest weakness?
- I give up real easy.
Example?
-[me putting my papers back in the file] Well, screw this interview
21.
[job interview]— ｍｙ ｎａｍ ｊｅｆ (@Extranaut) July 12, 2016
me: do you have free WiFi?
22.
[Job interview]— Mat (@MatCro) June 13, 2015
"So you want to be a backing rapper?"
Uh-huh. Yeah.
"That was great! The job's all yours."
23.
[Interview]— schzwn sauce (@oothikicha) June 29, 2015
"Says here you're a smartass & have 30 years experience."
Yes.
"You're only 24"
Oh that. I learn from other's experience, sir.
24.
Man: Hello. I'll be late for the interview. I can't find this office. Where are you exactly?— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) July 6, 2016
Uber: Congratulations. You're hired.
25.
[At job interview]— Tim (@Playing_Dad) April 2, 2015
Interviewer: So tell me why you want this job.
Me: I have no money and I prefer when I have money.
26.
If you take "Great Expectations" and throw a comma in there, that's what I'm thinking when I'm reading my job description— Elle Oh Hell (@ElleOhHell) March 22, 2016
27.
At my future job realizing I'm thousands in debt still pic.twitter.com/sUqNckYZFQ— anti joke apple (@antijokeapple) July 29, 2016
28.
During a job interview today I asked a guy if he would pass his drug test and he was very clearly doing math in his head before saying Yes— Aspiring Ethicist (@SortaBad) February 11, 2016
29.
FRIEND: howd the job interview go?— local badboy !!! (@hippieswordfish) November 29, 2015
ME: not well
FRIEND: that sucks
ME: yeah...anyway, here's your magic set back
30.
Interviewer: Where do you see yourself in 5 years?— Daniel Carrillo (@DanielRCarrillo) December 10, 2014
Me: At another job. I quit!
Interviewer: But we haven't even h-
Me: I said, I quit!
31.
[interview for CIA]— ibid (@ibid78) January 22, 2015
Your résumé says you're a master in hand-to-hand wombat. Is that a typo or-
*I've already thrown a wombat at his face*
32.
What's the best thing to do during a job interview? Is it still walking in with your tits out and winking uncontrollably— Paige (@PeachCoffin) December 7, 2014
33.
[job interview]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) July 10, 2016
"Do you have any vacations booked?"
"No."
"Ok, great-"
"Wait. Yes. Every Monday I'll be in the Bahamas for 5 days."
34.
[Job interview]— GRV (@MildlyClassic) February 3, 2016
"Where do you see yourself after 5 years?"
"In 2021"
35.
Job interview— Purrrrrma Wedge (@permawedgie) January 12, 2015
HR: What's your best asset?
Me: I have an excellent memory.
HR: Give me an example.
Me: Of what?
36.
[Job interview]— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) July 18, 2015
HR : Do you have any questions?
Girl : Do I look fat in this dress?
37.
[Job interview at Zara]— 🚨 (@pranavsapra) May 13, 2015
Interviewer: where's your resume?
Candidate: must be somewhere,you'll have to find it yourself.
Interviewer: hired!
38.
[Interview]— God Particle (@Gott_Partikel) August 26, 2015
Interviewer: Would like to have something.. water or coffee?. Don't hesitate to ask.
"I would like to have a job"
39.
*Govt Bank Interview*— InGenious (@Bees_Kut) November 17, 2015
Interviewer: Why should I hire you?
Candidate: 4 no. Counter pe pucho
Interviewer: Hired
40.
INTERVIEWER: Tell me about yourself— ಠ_ಠ (@floydimus) January 26, 2016
GIRL: I'm an army brat. My dad didn't drop me for this interview today cause he serves the nation 24x7
41.
interviewer: so uh.. what is your-— goth turtle (@dubstep4dads) November 2, 2015
me: my falcons name? it's todd.
interviewer: no, that's not what-
todd: dude just give him the job
42.
[job interview]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) December 21, 2014
"You wrote here your biggest weakness is not knowing what irony means."
"Ironic isn't it? Is it? I don't know."
43.
To be honest you were our third choice for this poisoner job but the other two got poiso... oh that was you, nice— Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) September 30, 2015
44.
[school teacher job interview]— Jeff Wysaski (@pleatedjeans) March 4, 2015
Can I ask you some questions?
I don't know CAN you?
haha impressive [stands] welcome aboard!
45.
Pic 1 : When going for interview— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) October 3, 2015
Pic 2 : After coming outside pic.twitter.com/ujA1oe8IBM
46.
*job interview*— Dan Duvall (@lazerdoov) December 22, 2015
Interviewer: I see for your emergency contact you've written "Dr Pepper"
Me: my most common emergency is that I'm thirsty
47.
[job interview]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) May 15, 2016
Interviewer: ok, you start Monday
Me [not accepting his handshake]: why the fuck would I do that?
48.
job Interviewer: so how flexible can your hours be?— anti joke apple (@antijokeapple) July 13, 2016
me: pic.twitter.com/Co5FGcAE6n
49.
Interviewer: describe yourself in three words— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 28, 2017
Me: hardworking, detail-oriented, fergalicious
50.
Meredith Brooks: 🎶 I'm a bitch, I'm a lover, I'm a child, I'm a mo-— OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 19, 2017
Interviewer: 3 references is sufficient.
51.
At what point in the job interview is it okay to start crying and begging for a job?— Ankita (@SankiAnkita) July 10, 2016
52.
When in doubt, ask yourself WWBD: What Would Beyoncé Do? Would she apply for a job? Nope. She'd just show up one day like "I work here now."— Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) December 12, 2014
53.
other job applicant: good luck— brent (@murrman5) August 14, 2015
me: im gonna tell the boss you hate his hair
other job applicant: what
me loudly: I actually like his haircut
54.
"What would be your main strength?"— GoaT FacE (@EndhooS) March 20, 2015
Well, I can communicate with animals...
"Wow, impressive. Any weaknesses?"
They can't understand me.
55.
Interviewer: "Where do you see yourself in 5 years?"— Shira Danan (@srdanan) April 20, 2017
Me: "Using the word "ideation" right and left like some kind of monster."