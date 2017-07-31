Last night, the third episode of Game of Throne's seventh season aired and it was a doozy. Key characters met for the first time, others reunited, best laid invasion plans got laid to waste, and one beloved old lady had the most savage death in Westeros history.
Needless to say, the internet was alight with feelings.
Sam is DEFINITELY getting an invite to the Slug Club after tonight's episode. #GameOfThrones— Jordan Kranse (@jkranse) July 31, 2017
It takes Jon 1 ep to go far south.— Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) July 31, 2017
White Walkers have been heading south for 7 seasons and haven't hit the Wall yet. #GameofThrones
#GameOfThrones Jon seeing Dragons for the first time like: pic.twitter.com/rQUYqvcnvt— Shingai Mureriwa (@MureriwaShingai) July 31, 2017
Davos: he took a knife to the heart— M!ke (@mykiie_) July 31, 2017
John: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OumvMguk13
"I'm the last Targaryen" #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/LOcK0SJVmu— Jamie Bennett (@JamieBennett6) July 31, 2017
Vary's face when Melisandre was like "ur gonna die soon too, u idiot. This is a shortened season." #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xNG6ukSzW4— Madison Russ (@MadisonERuss) July 31, 2017
Missandei: This is Daenerys Targaryen, blah blah queen mother dragon khaleesi blah blah— Lady🐺Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) July 31, 2017
One hour later..
Davos: Dis Jon Snow #GameofThrones
Calculating how many hours of #GameOfThrones related pods/recaps/theories/other content I need to find to keep me occupied until next Sunday pic.twitter.com/mO2sc0VcUJ— Anna Burnham (@a_burnham3) July 31, 2017
Definitely the best mic drop ever! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Sd8Hedtahx— Tavo (@SalOMag) July 31, 2017
There are two different kinds of reactions to poisoned wine... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0KGdiPljQw— Westeros Daily (@Westeros_Daily) July 31, 2017
I want a t-shirt that says "I read the book and followed the instructions." #GameOfThrones #GoT— Tim Fredrick (@tim_fredrick) July 31, 2017
ICONIC. Forever throwing shade #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Zmkgh9WQkS— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) July 31, 2017
After hearing all the titles, Davos should've said: "This is Jon Snow. Started from the bottom, now we're here."#GameofThrones #ThronesYall— Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) July 31, 2017
Or you can call me just Dany 🔥. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mwMBKKKumR— Octavio Reyes (@CallMeTavo) July 31, 2017
#GameOfThrones— ˗ˏˋmariaˎˊ˗ (@dolanpose) July 31, 2017
Jamie: i'm giving you a peaceful death
Olenna: *chugs poison*
Olenna: i killed your son by the way
me: pic.twitter.com/CDmfQmJIN5
Me every time there's a Stark reunion #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FW4vpUWYgh— Adublublub (@AllieTWest83) July 31, 2017
Daenerys: "I am the last Targaryen"— Rob$ (@VOIIDLAHEY) July 31, 2017
Jon at some point this season:#GameOfThrones #thronesYall pic.twitter.com/K9sQOeyo19
Lady Olenna going out like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/L5XxHZO3wv— Maddy Gross (@HerMaddesty) July 31, 2017
Dany w/all her titles. Jon looks@ the onion knight u gonna help me out here fam. Onion knight oh yeah this is Jon snow. 😂😂 #gameofthrones— cat_808 (@CatSpann) July 31, 2017
Lady Olenna the real MVP...Jaime got a soft spot for everybody bless his heart 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/I35tCa4kHs— Lauren Cash (@LaurenReneeCash) July 31, 2017
Daenerys Targaryen: "I don't believe in myths and legends."— Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) July 31, 2017
But has three dragons outside . #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/epkP4PHEdm
Jamie thinks he's running the show with Olenna Tyrell and to the very end she's just like: #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/8MBCjvIiC2— Mary Baumgard (@marybaumgard) July 31, 2017
Gendry been rowing since season 3, he gonna roll up on shore next week like.... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tj20169cER— Domenic Z (@DomZenga) July 31, 2017
"He took a knife to the heart..."— GoT Things (@GoTthings_) July 31, 2017
Davos right now:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2kQmNgeF2P
Final scene of Lady Olenna #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/cEXlFKwelg— Kate Albin (@pseudodivisions) July 31, 2017
Also, this GIF exists. And it's a perfect summary of Samwell Tarly. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zVRqXU1mD0— Geoffrey Blosat (@GeoffTBlosat) July 31, 2017
Olenna going out like#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/SPyR0UMiy0— ivyarchive (@ivyarchive) July 31, 2017
Olenna after she confessed that she killed Joffrey #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DSE796kgkf— Sangam (@iAm_Sangam) July 31, 2017
olenna spilling tea even while she's drinking poison like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Swbv2l5FuS— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 31, 2017
When I grow up I wanna be a savage as Queen Olenna #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rz4YOY9jkM— Mitzila Janina (@mitzijani) July 31, 2017
THIS WAS ME WHEN OLENNA TOLD JAIME THAT SHE WAS THE ONE WHO KILLED JOFFREY #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5Ox7I3A5d3— julia (@feastforvalyria) July 31, 2017
Jamie: Im giving you a peaceful death— ❤ (@susdyfire) July 31, 2017
Olenna: *chugs poison*
Olenna: I killed your son by the way
Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/PA1czku1Cj
me when lady olenna admitted to jaime that she murdered joffrey before she bit the dust #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0JzjdKmWyw— becccca (@becca_musante) July 31, 2017
Bran Stark is the Jaden Smith of the starks. #GameOfThrones— Luna Lovegood 💫 (@Unaamorcitaa) July 31, 2017
Lady Olenna straight savage until the very end #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/qxOmzMOP1D— Ally Nicotra (@allynicotra) July 31, 2017
Me every time the lannisters win #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1zjkUrpWhH— jojo (@justicerbelle) July 31, 2017
You want to know how to die like a straight up g? Ask Olenna Tyrell. #GameofThrones #got pic.twitter.com/ZyCdBjM16E— Inbal Chaikin (@InbalChaikin) July 31, 2017
Olenna made sure she didn't die without them knowing that she killed Joffrey. A true G to the end #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7Th1NSdFh7— Aunty Ife (@aunty_ife) July 31, 2017
#GameOfThrones— gabby (@gabrialviar) July 31, 2017
Melisandre: I brought Ice and Fire together.
GoT fandom: pic.twitter.com/LGiZnmnCuT
Bran is officially the creepy vegan psychic of the family #GameOfThrones— Spicy White (@_sarah_smile) July 31, 2017
LADY OLENNA TYRELL DRAGGING THESE LANNISTERS WITH ONE FOOT IN THE GRAVE I CANNOT. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uaxnfGbwKj— Carter Hicks (@Carter_said) July 31, 2017
"She'll be the end of you" Lady Olenna Tyrell coming through with the foreshadowing. #GameofThrones— Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) July 31, 2017
Your the head of winterfell now Bran: no im the 3 eyed raven— erica marie (@eisfabulous) July 31, 2017
Sansa: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fIebsd17Mn
Sansa: Bran, it's great to see you!— Lady🐺Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) July 31, 2017
Emo Bran: Thousands of years ago in the darkness...no understands me....#GameOfThrones
Tyrion built himself a HOE-DOOR #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vHilIvaqmy— Little Miss Stanley (@LindsaySpinzay) July 31, 2017
Sansa: I wish Jon were here.— Lizzie (@lizziethat) July 31, 2017
Bran: Yes, I have to talk to him.
US: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mZxAWa4ACU
That feeling when your sister... I mean your lover, finally makes it official 🖤#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8PA6oCEtwb— Violet Benson (@Daddyissues__) July 31, 2017
Waiting for Cersei to die like... #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rbEw0RJyLT— Sarah Saul (@srsaul04) July 31, 2017
"You look a lot better brooding than I do" Tyrion Lannister saying what we've all been thinking for 7 seasons #GameofThrones— Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) July 31, 2017
Olenna Tyrell gave us everything until.the.end. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VRPxYofrvG— Lexi Del Duke (@lexidelduke) July 31, 2017
"You shall have what your heart desires" #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/A8xEWsf6kD— Francisca Gomez (@frangomezc) July 31, 2017
52.
Perhaps the army went to the wrong castle... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sEXfxUV5CH— Aisling Maes (@AisMaes) July 31, 2017
I'm loving Davos and Tyrion being Dany and Jon's hype-men that whole scene #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/b3o1He1ozV— Abby Gail (@zzzaddy1) July 31, 2017
Aaand I was right, Ellaria is the priceless gift #GOT7 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tTxaKwWAI0— B (@Barlez9) July 31, 2017
Sansa: Who are you?— Jatin Bhanot (@BhanotJatin) July 31, 2017
Bran: The three eyed raven
Sansa: Who are you?
Arya: no one
Sansa:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8wYaarF6ji
Me noticing the strange sexual tension between possible Aunt and Nephew, Daenarys and Jon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MY1PRtdn7R— MF LEEL (@JollyLs) July 31, 2017
Jon's reaction when an effing dragon flies inches over his head. #GoT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Fukfk6hVun— Mike Donovan (@mikelikebike) July 31, 2017
My face when they got to Casterly Rock. #GameOfThrones #Thronesyall pic.twitter.com/Cn0yGeWpVd— J Kristopher (@jkristopher) July 31, 2017
Melisandre: I have to die in this strange country... just like you— miriam 🌞 (@mirixmc) July 31, 2017
Varys: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qnkPnhqH4x
"She's starting to let on." Jon isn't threatened by Sansa. They are pack and Littlefinger's gonna learn that. #GameOfThrones #NoConfederate pic.twitter.com/1LKC7RSys3— Bay Alden (@BayAlden) July 31, 2017
Westesros takes fake news seriously. Night King has been verified by two sources but still need that third to print. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/U7EhSBDEbx— TMRusso (@TMartinR) July 31, 2017
The Queen of Sass till the end #YouKnowWho #GameOfThrones— Ananth Singeetham (@A_None_Th) July 31, 2017
Cersei's breakfast of champions #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0wnX7usIwo— Zack_Attack (@zack_attack_2) July 31, 2017
#GameOfThrones is the greatest show ever made. The direction... the acting... the writing... the cinematography... incredible. pic.twitter.com/1bGC3deg2b— Dan Palmer (@Daniel__Palmer) July 31, 2017