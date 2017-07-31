Advertising

Last night, the third episode of Game of Throne's seventh season aired and it was a doozy. Key characters met for the first time, others reunited, best laid invasion plans got laid to waste, and one beloved old lady had the most savage death in Westeros history.

Needless to say, the internet was alight with feelings.

1.

Sam is DEFINITELY getting an invite to the Slug Club after tonight's episode. #GameOfThrones — Jordan Kranse (@jkranse) July 31, 2017

2.

It takes Jon 1 ep to go far south.



White Walkers have been heading south for 7 seasons and haven't hit the Wall yet. #GameofThrones — Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) July 31, 2017

3.

#GameOfThrones Jon seeing Dragons for the first time like: pic.twitter.com/rQUYqvcnvt — Shingai Mureriwa (@MureriwaShingai) July 31, 2017

4.

5.

6.

Vary's face when Melisandre was like "ur gonna die soon too, u idiot. This is a shortened season." #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xNG6ukSzW4 — Madison Russ (@MadisonERuss) July 31, 2017

7.

Missandei: This is Daenerys Targaryen, blah blah queen mother dragon khaleesi blah blah

One hour later..

Davos: Dis Jon Snow #GameofThrones — Lady🐺Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) July 31, 2017

8.

Calculating how many hours of #GameOfThrones related pods/recaps/theories/other content I need to find to keep me occupied until next Sunday pic.twitter.com/mO2sc0VcUJ — Anna Burnham (@a_burnham3) July 31, 2017

9.

10.

There are two different kinds of reactions to poisoned wine... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/0KGdiPljQw — Westeros Daily (@Westeros_Daily) July 31, 2017

11.

I want a t-shirt that says "I read the book and followed the instructions." #GameOfThrones #GoT — Tim Fredrick (@tim_fredrick) July 31, 2017

12.

13.

After hearing all the titles, Davos should've said: "This is Jon Snow. Started from the bottom, now we're here."#GameofThrones #ThronesYall — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) July 31, 2017

14.

Or you can call me just Dany 🔥. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mwMBKKKumR — Octavio Reyes (@CallMeTavo) July 31, 2017

15.

#GameOfThrones

Jamie: i'm giving you a peaceful death

Olenna: *chugs poison*

Olenna: i killed your son by the way

me: pic.twitter.com/CDmfQmJIN5 — ˗ˏˋmariaˎˊ˗ (@dolanpose) July 31, 2017

16.

17.

18.

19.

Dany w/all her titles. Jon looks@ the onion knight u gonna help me out here fam. Onion knight oh yeah this is Jon snow. 😂😂 #gameofthrones — cat_808 (@CatSpann) July 31, 2017

20.

Lady Olenna the real MVP...Jaime got a soft spot for everybody bless his heart 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/I35tCa4kHs — Lauren Cash (@LaurenReneeCash) July 31, 2017

21.

Daenerys Targaryen: "I don't believe in myths and legends."

But has three dragons outside . #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/epkP4PHEdm — Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) July 31, 2017

22.

Jamie thinks he's running the show with Olenna Tyrell and to the very end she's just like: #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/8MBCjvIiC2 — Mary Baumgard (@marybaumgard) July 31, 2017

23.

Gendry been rowing since season 3, he gonna roll up on shore next week like.... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tj20169cER — Domenic Z (@DomZenga) July 31, 2017

24.

"He took a knife to the heart..."



Davos right now:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/2kQmNgeF2P — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) July 31, 2017

25.

26.

Also, this GIF exists. And it's a perfect summary of Samwell Tarly. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zVRqXU1mD0 — Geoffrey Blosat (@GeoffTBlosat) July 31, 2017

27.

28.

Olenna after she confessed that she killed Joffrey #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DSE796kgkf — Sangam (@iAm_Sangam) July 31, 2017

29.

olenna spilling tea even while she's drinking poison like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Swbv2l5FuS — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 31, 2017

30.

When I grow up I wanna be a savage as Queen Olenna #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rz4YOY9jkM — Mitzila Janina (@mitzijani) July 31, 2017

31.

THIS WAS ME WHEN OLENNA TOLD JAIME THAT SHE WAS THE ONE WHO KILLED JOFFREY #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5Ox7I3A5d3 — julia (@feastforvalyria) July 31, 2017

32.

Jamie: Im giving you a peaceful death

Olenna: *chugs poison*

Olenna: I killed your son by the way

Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/PA1czku1Cj — ❤ (@susdyfire) July 31, 2017

33.

me when lady olenna admitted to jaime that she murdered joffrey before she bit the dust #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/0JzjdKmWyw — becccca (@becca_musante) July 31, 2017

34.

Bran Stark is the Jaden Smith of the starks. #GameOfThrones — Luna Lovegood 💫 (@Unaamorcitaa) July 31, 2017

35.

Lady Olenna straight savage until the very end #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/qxOmzMOP1D — Ally Nicotra (@allynicotra) July 31, 2017

36.

37.

You want to know how to die like a straight up g? Ask Olenna Tyrell. #GameofThrones #got pic.twitter.com/ZyCdBjM16E — Inbal Chaikin (@InbalChaikin) July 31, 2017

38.

Olenna made sure she didn't die without them knowing that she killed Joffrey. A true G to the end #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7Th1NSdFh7 — Aunty Ife (@aunty_ife) July 31, 2017

39.

40.

Bran is officially the creepy vegan psychic of the family #GameOfThrones — Spicy White (@_sarah_smile) July 31, 2017

41.

LADY OLENNA TYRELL DRAGGING THESE LANNISTERS WITH ONE FOOT IN THE GRAVE I CANNOT. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/uaxnfGbwKj — Carter Hicks (@Carter_said) July 31, 2017

42.

"She'll be the end of you" Lady Olenna Tyrell coming through with the foreshadowing. #GameofThrones — Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) July 31, 2017

43.

Your the head of winterfell now Bran: no im the 3 eyed raven

Sansa: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fIebsd17Mn — erica marie (@eisfabulous) July 31, 2017

44.

Sansa: Bran, it's great to see you!

Emo Bran: Thousands of years ago in the darkness...no understands me....#GameOfThrones — Lady🐺Stoneheart (@LSHNorthAF) July 31, 2017

45.

46.

Sansa: I wish Jon were here.

Bran: Yes, I have to talk to him.

US: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mZxAWa4ACU — Lizzie (@lizziethat) July 31, 2017

47.

That feeling when your sister... I mean your lover, finally makes it official 🖤#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8PA6oCEtwb — Violet Benson (@Daddyissues__) July 31, 2017

48.

49.

"You look a lot better brooding than I do" Tyrion Lannister saying what we've all been thinking for 7 seasons #GameofThrones — Faith D'Isa (@FaithNoMoar) July 31, 2017

50.

Olenna Tyrell gave us everything until.the.end. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VRPxYofrvG — Lexi Del Duke (@lexidelduke) July 31, 2017

51.

52.

53.

Perhaps the army went to the wrong castle... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sEXfxUV5CH — Aisling Maes (@AisMaes) July 31, 2017

54.

I'm loving Davos and Tyrion being Dany and Jon's hype-men that whole scene #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/b3o1He1ozV — Abby Gail (@zzzaddy1) July 31, 2017

55.

56.

Sansa: Who are you?

Bran: The three eyed raven

Sansa: Who are you?

Arya: no one

Sansa:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8wYaarF6ji — Jatin Bhanot (@BhanotJatin) July 31, 2017

57.

Me noticing the strange sexual tension between possible Aunt and Nephew, Daenarys and Jon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MY1PRtdn7R — MF LEEL (@JollyLs) July 31, 2017

58.

Jon's reaction when an effing dragon flies inches over his head. #GoT #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Fukfk6hVun — Mike Donovan (@mikelikebike) July 31, 2017

59.

60.

Melisandre: I have to die in this strange country... just like you



Varys: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qnkPnhqH4x — miriam 🌞 (@mirixmc) July 31, 2017

61.

"She's starting to let on." Jon isn't threatened by Sansa. They are pack and Littlefinger's gonna learn that. #GameOfThrones #NoConfederate pic.twitter.com/1LKC7RSys3 — Bay Alden (@BayAlden) July 31, 2017

62.

Westesros takes fake news seriously. Night King has been verified by two sources but still need that third to print. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/U7EhSBDEbx — TMRusso (@TMartinR) July 31, 2017

63.

The Queen of Sass till the end #YouKnowWho #GameOfThrones — Ananth Singeetham (@A_None_Th) July 31, 2017

64.

65.

#GameOfThrones is the greatest show ever made. The direction... the acting... the writing... the cinematography... incredible. pic.twitter.com/1bGC3deg2b — Dan Palmer (@Daniel__Palmer) July 31, 2017

