Advertising
Father's Day is this Sunday, and Jimmy Fallon celebrated early by reading the most ridiculous and hilarious dad quotes Twitter had to offer. Sure, sometimes your old man is there to provide you with sage advice and wisdom. Other times...not so much. Here are some of the best we could find.
1.
2.
Advertising
3.
4.
5.
6.
Advertising
7.
8.
9.
10.
Advertising
11.
12.
13.
14.
Advertising
15.
16.
17.
18.
Advertising
19.
20.
21.
22.
Advertising
23.
24.
25.
26.
Advertising
27.
You May Or May Not Also Like: 25 Pictures That'll Make You Sigh Heavily And Say "That's My Dad."
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.