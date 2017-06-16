Advertising

Father's Day is this Sunday, and Jimmy Fallon celebrated early by reading the most ridiculous and hilarious dad quotes Twitter had to offer. Sure, sometimes your old man is there to provide you with sage advice and wisdom. Other times...not so much. Here are some of the best we could find.

1.

twitter

2.

twitter

Advertising

3.

twitter

4.

twitter

5.

twitter

6.

twitter

Advertising

7.

twitter

8.

twitter

9.

twitter

10.

twitter

Advertising

11.

twitter

12.

twitter

13.

twitter

14.

twitter

Advertising

15.

twitter

16.

twitter

17.

twitter

18.

twitter

Advertising

19.

twitter

20.

twitter

21.

twitter

22.

twitter

Advertising

23.

twitter

24.

twitter

25.

twitter

26.

twitter

Advertising

27.

twitter

You May Or May Not Also Like: 25 Pictures That'll Make You Sigh Heavily And Say "That's My Dad."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.