Advertising

In contentious times, it's helpful to remember that some human experiences are the same no matter which side of the aisle you find yourself on politically. Marriage is one of those experiences. And whether you're just a newlywed or on your 2nd marriage, you're probably able to raise your hand and say "Yep, me!" to each of these memes.

1.

twitter

2.

twitter

Advertising

3.

twitter

4.

twitter

5.

twitter

6.

twitter

Advertising

7.

twitter

8.

twitter

9.

Buzzfeed

10.

twitter

Advertising

11.

twitter

12.

twitter

13.

twitter

14.

twitter

Advertising

15.

twitter

16.

twitter

17.

twitter

18.

twitter

Advertising

19.

twitter

20.

twitter

21.

twitter

22.

twitter

Advertising

23.

twitter

24.

twitter

25.

twitter

26.

twitter

Advertising

27.

twitter

28.

twitter

29.

twitter

30.

twitter

Advertising

31.

twitter

32.

twitter

33.

twitter

34.

twitter

Advertising

35.

twitter

36.

twitter

37.

twitter

38.

buzzfeed

Advertising

39.

twitter

40.

twitter

41.

twitter

42.

twitter

Advertising

43.

buzzfeed

You May Or May Not Also Like: 31 Pictures That'll Make You Say "Okay, that's enough Internet for today."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.