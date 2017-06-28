Advertising

When it comes to summer, it’s all about r-e-l-a-x-a-t-i-o-n. You want to relax, even when you’re already relaxing. So, if you’re going for a calming and relaxing dip in the pool, you obviously need to be doing something that will relax you even more.

One Twitter user, Skyler, decided to share her dad’s genius way of taking naps while lounging in the pool – because who doesn’t want to get tan, cool off and get a snooze in at the same time?

My dad bought a snorkel for the sole purpose of taking naps in the pool pic.twitter.com/OhVJNVbfvS — Skyler Nitschke (@skyler_nitschke) June 24, 2017

Basically, this creative pops bought himself a snorkel, hooked it on up and went to snooze-town.

Of course, the Internet is screaming over this crazy, ridiculous, but insanely awesome invention.

I have never respected a stranger more than I do this man. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) June 25, 2017

wow we're gonna get so tan! 👌🏼🙌🏼 — amira (@aIhalaby) June 25, 2017

Naturally, there are downsides.

Lmao I did this last week and my grandmother kicked me in the head cause she thought I was dead — B@m B@m (@bambam0900) June 27, 2017

Relax safely, my friends.

