Advertising

Every Saturday afternoon I put my potential drinking problem to work for the fine strangers of the internet, polishing off an entire bottle of Some Wine while scouring Twitter for some dank Tweets. Here is what was funny, at least at the time.

Oh, and as always, feel free to lecture me about my drinking and/or how some of these aren't funny in the comments.

1.

Twitter

2.

Twitter

Advertising

3.

Twitter

4.

Twitter

5.

Twitter

6.

Twitter

Advertising

7.

Twitter

8.

Twitter

9.

Twitter

10.

Twitter

Advertising

11.

Twitter

12.

Twitter

13.

Twitter

14.

Twitter

Advertising

15.

Twitter

16.

Twitter

17.

Twitter

18.

Twitter

Advertising

19.

Twitter

20.

Twitter

21.

Twitter

22.

Twitter

Advertising

23.

Twitter

24.

Twitter

25.

Twitter

26.

Twitter

Advertising

27.

Twitter

28.

Twitter

29.

Twitter

30.

Twitter

Advertising

31.

Twitter

32.

Twitter

33.

Twitter

34.

Twitter

Advertising

35.

Twitter

36.

Twitter

37.

Twitter

38.

Twitter

Advertising

You May Or May Not Also Like:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.