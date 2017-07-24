Advertising

What can you tell about a person from their car? That they're messy? That they have a baby on board? That their child is an honor student? That they are literally the worst person who ever lived? Twitter user Krang T. Nelson shared several photos of a car he was unfortunate enough to park next to this weekend, whose owner may be the latter.

pretty sure I parked next to the worst person in the world today pic.twitter.com/EfNgYiDfTm — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) July 23, 2017

Hanging from the rearview mirror, not dice, but an actual noose...

Advertising

A sticker in which Trump is strangling President Obama...

And, naturally, Nickelback CDs.





What a charmer he or she must be, eh? Do you think they have friends? Or anyone in their life at all to tell them that it is perhaps a tacky idea to have an actual noose hanging from their rearview mirror?



Probably not. Probably it is very hard for him to make friends, what with all they lynching and listening to Nickelback that he does. And no one on Twitter wanted to be his friend either.

Advertising

1. Where do you live?



2. Why is Trump so skinny? — Kyle Kuzma = God (@BeastBossNasty) July 23, 2017

Where's the Confederate flag to complete the look? — Ollie McClellan (@OllieMcClellan) July 23, 2017

Just imagine...the other 2 cds are also nickelback. — Buss (@buss_A_nut) July 23, 2017

To top it all off, they're driving a Chevrolet Equinox, a vehicle which has been described as, "very bad," and, "not good." — Blakesley (@blakeslayer_) July 23, 2017

Advertising

Praying for him to get pulled over by a black cop having a shitty day — Either Tim or Asha (@Ashaman3000) July 23, 2017

It's just missing a Confederate naval jack, Ted Nugent, and a well-worn picture of Richard Spencer, as folks have pointed out. — Zachary Hill (@DoesNotSimply) July 24, 2017

Save that for the next Trumpster who complains that we don't respect the office of the President. — ❄️Voice of Reason❄️ (@Montgomery_bjm) July 23, 2017

That last point is a pretty good one.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.