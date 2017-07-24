What can you tell about a person from their car? That they're messy? That they have a baby on board? That their child is an honor student? That they are literally the worst person who ever lived? Twitter user Krang T. Nelson shared several photos of a car he was unfortunate enough to park next to this weekend, whose owner may be the latter.
Hanging from the rearview mirror, not dice, but an actual noose...
A sticker in which Trump is strangling President Obama...
And, naturally, Nickelback CDs.
What a charmer he or she must be, eh? Do you think they have friends? Or anyone in their life at all to tell them that it is perhaps a tacky idea to have an actual noose hanging from their rearview mirror?
Probably not. Probably it is very hard for him to make friends, what with all they lynching and listening to Nickelback that he does. And no one on Twitter wanted to be his friend either.
That last point is a pretty good one.