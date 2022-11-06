Elon Musk makes lies about losing advertisers; blocks person who calls him out.

Elon Musk is having a wild first few weeks of owning Twitter (although maybe most of his life is wild). Let's first look at how we got here.

In January Musk starting buying up shares of Twitter. By mid March he owned 5% of the company. By April he was Twitters largest shareholder, and was asked to join the board, with the agreement not to purchase more than 14.9% of the company, presumably to limit his control.

Later that month Musk decides not to join the board, leaving the door open for him to increase his stake in Twitter. Then he offers to buy the company for $41.4 billion, which is greatly overvalued compared to the stock price at the time.

The Twitter board made moves to keep Musk from buying the company, but by the end of April he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing, which Twitter accepted.

In May Musk started to try to pull out of the deal, claiming a lot of the usage were fake accounts and bots. In June Musk was actively trying to walk away from the deal, but July Twitter sued Musk to keep the deal in place.