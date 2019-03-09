19 tweets about the winter struggle that will make you laugh and forget your toes froze off months ago.

Who among us is mentally unwell enough to claim winter as their favorite season? I'd prefer to keep my interactions with the worst time of the year limited to watching 'Frozen' with kids I'm babysitting. Unfortunately, I must venture outside and become frozen myself. It's impossible to look alluring underneath pounds of coats, scarves, hats, and mittens. When I'm 'bundled up' I wear my warmest coat, which is puffy and brown, so I resemble a huge, cold turd. The craziest thing? Other people in winter are so miserable and lonely I still get laid. Silver linings!

For the winter warriors struggling through March's first half, below are some tweets hand-selected for maximum hilarity. I hope you enjoy them as much as I enjoy feeling spring's first rays of sunshine hit my pale, Vitamin D-deficient skin.

1.