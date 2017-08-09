Twitter's favorite phrase is "Hold my beer." Millennials: "Hold my avocado."
A tweet by Ken Norton has gone viral after he upgraded the popular phrase to include the millennial generation because, as we all know, millennials are more concerned with #wellness and healthy fats than with drinking.
With over 54,000 retweets, the phrase has already gained a life of its own — and others are chiming in.
Millennial: your generation got houses and jobs— Ken Norton (@kennethn) August 8, 2017
Boomer: yes but we lived with constant fear of nuclear winter
Millennial: hold my avocado
'Hold my avocado' encapsulates both the constant reality in 2017 that things will always get worse and the trope that millennials are spending all their money on avocado toast.
Nordstrom: We now sell dirt stained pants for $300— Dalton Johnson (@daltondjohn) June 30, 2017
Prada: Hold my avocado toast pic.twitter.com/hgFw3yJvGH
"hold my avocado" is the greatest description of this generation— 7012 (@juvelenah) August 9, 2017
I don't even like avocados, but if a baby boomer steps up... someone better hold my avocado... https://t.co/HfvNHhl2JF— Bebop & Harmony (@briansbieber) August 9, 2017
An extra definition for #HoldMyAvocado and I'm not mad about it 😂🥑 https://t.co/Td0FMdCBYM— Chelsea Cola (@chelsea_cola) August 9, 2017
MONA, HOLD MY AVOCADO pic.twitter.com/NYFI0wYuce— nicolette (@nickkel0deon) August 9, 2017