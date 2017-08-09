Advertising

Twitter's favorite phrase is "Hold my beer." Millennials: "Hold my avocado."

A tweet by Ken Norton has gone viral after he upgraded the popular phrase to include the millennial generation because, as we all know, millennials are more concerned with #wellness and healthy fats than with drinking.

With over 54,000 retweets, the phrase has already gained a life of its own — and others are chiming in.

Millennial: your generation got houses and jobs



Boomer: yes but we lived with constant fear of nuclear winter



Millennial: hold my avocado — Ken Norton (@kennethn) August 8, 2017

'Hold my avocado' encapsulates both the constant reality in 2017 that things will always get worse and the trope that millennials are spending all their money on avocado toast.

Nordstrom: We now sell dirt stained pants for $300

Prada: Hold my avocado toast pic.twitter.com/hgFw3yJvGH — Dalton Johnson (@daltondjohn) June 30, 2017

"hold my avocado" is the greatest description of this generation — 7012 (@juvelenah) August 9, 2017

I don't even like avocados, but if a baby boomer steps up... someone better hold my avocado... https://t.co/HfvNHhl2JF — Bebop & Harmony (@briansbieber) August 9, 2017

An extra definition for #HoldMyAvocado and I'm not mad about it 😂🥑 https://t.co/Td0FMdCBYM — Chelsea Cola (@chelsea_cola) August 9, 2017

