Twitter's favorite phrase is "Hold my beer." Millennials: "Hold my avocado."

A tweet by Ken Norton has gone viral after he upgraded the popular phrase to include the millennial generation because, as we all know, millennials are more concerned with #wellness and healthy fats than with drinking.

With over 54,000 retweets, the phrase has already gained a life of its own — and others are chiming in.

'Hold my avocado' encapsulates both the constant reality in 2017 that things will always get worse and the trope that millennials are spending all their money on avocado toast.

