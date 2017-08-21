Advertising

J.K. Rowling, author and bonafide Twitter shit-stirrer, just stumbled into the perfect storm of a clap-back:

This weekend, author Laura Kalbag took to Twitter to announce the publication of her new book. Amidst the praises and congratulations, one man took it open himself to belittle Kalbag's accomplishment by intuiting that she didn't actually know the real meaning of the word "book."

Captured by Leah Reich, the mansplainer steps in to actually Kalbag literally using the word "actually."

In response Kalbag's announcement, Erik Spiekermann wrote, "Actually, you wrote a text. It took a few other people & skills to make that into a book." Thank you for that brilliant parsing of words *eyerolls until my head lands on the keyboard and I accidentally write a "text"*.

this tweet is such a breathtakingly perfect textbook ACTUALLY that I'm almost impressed pic.twitter.com/BWVT083JJW — Leah Reich (@ohheygreat) August 19, 2017

The tweet itself was dramatic[ally annoying] enough. But then, J.K. Rowling swooped in like Harry Potter on his way to the Snitch.

Congratulations on writing your first book, Laura. Other people edited, copyedited, proofread, printed and bound it. You wrote. Be proud x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2017

Rowling managed to congratulate Laura without disavowing the rest of the work that goes into making sure that text sees the light of day. "Congratulations on writing your first book, Laura," she wrote. "Other people edited, copyedited, proofread, printed and bound it. You wrote. Be proud x"

Now that she's been shouted out by J.K. Rowling, Laura has officially unlocked Level l7 of "Real Writer."

Meanwhile, our lively mansplainer continued on his merry way making sure that people understood his sentiments. "People do not realize what it takes to make a book, beyond writing it. It does not fall out of the back of your computer," he wrote.

of course not. But people do not realize what it takes to make a book, beyond writing it. It does not fall out of the back of your computer. — erik spiekermann (@espiekermann) August 19, 2017

Hundreds of mocking responses later, he walked back his words with an apology. "Will never do click 'send' so quickly again. Sorry, Laura!" he wrote.

Ok, everybody. I wrote a bad tweet with a bad choice of words at the wrong time. Will never do click “send” so quickly again. Sorry, Laura! — erik spiekermann (@espiekermann) August 19, 2017

That's a lesson we all could use. And if you have trouble remembering, Twitter Cop J.K. Rowling is here to remind you.

