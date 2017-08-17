Advertising

In the wake of Trump's off-the-rails press conference Wednesday, condemnations have been flying left and right. Turns out when you say effectively "Not all Neo-Nazi's are bad!" people get angry. Who knew?!

Among those criticizing Donald Trump were — get this — Iran and Israel. A fact that none other than J.K. Rowling decided to make comedy gold out of:

Unbelievable. He actually did bring the Middle East together. pic.twitter.com/miP9MyVLsS — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 17, 2017

The thing that makes it so great is that it's a compliment. I mean it isn't really, but Trump loves himself so much what are the odds he doesn't smell the sarcasm?

Of course, besides writing Harry Potter books and then editing them years later, trolling Donald Trump and right-wing nut sacks is probably the thing that Rowling is best at.

Here she is blasting Tomi Lahren:

Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden? Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants? pic.twitter.com/1veorstvA0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017

She's also Twitter-slapped Mike Pence, got in a fiery feud with Peirs Morgan, and too many other examples to keep track of. The world may be a zany place right now, but J.K. Rowling's Twitter Trolling™ will always give us life.

