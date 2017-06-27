Advertising

Another day, another Twitter high drama with two people who have absolutely no business in our lives. Singer Josh Groban and Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity got into it this afternoon over, of course, politics.

It all started when Groban tweeted the results of a recent Reuters poll that revealed the damage the Trump Administration has wreaked on the overseas image of the United States. Far from sharing a controversial opinion, he simply wrote "NOT GREAT!!" about the fact that the citizens of the world are rapidly losing respect for Americans.

Survey says....<studio audience chants> NOT GREAT!! I https://t.co/57EbRrfQ87 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

That lone statement led to backlash from some of his 920,000 followers. Groban chose to respond to a genius named "Jim Mad Dog Maddox" who accused him of being a communist(?) and threatened to boycott his music. Maddox wrote, "Josh you R an Un-American commie traitor,&all people who love America and freedom will boycott you and your lousy music."

Political satire is American. Criticism of our leaders is American. Freedom (of speech) is American. Now go fuck yourself. — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

Groban doubled down in response. He responded, "Political satire is American. Criticism of our leaders is American. Freedom (of speech) is American. No go fuck yourself." Another day, another political non-discussion that immediately escalated on the web, right? Well, until Sean Hannity got involved.

Hannity shared Groban's tweet with his own followers. "Really Josh?? Incest 'jokes'. Isis posing? Severed heads of the @POTUS You are a real 'Patriot,'" he wrote. Unfortunately for Hannity, none of Groban's comments had to do with any of the above.

Sean, I was speaking for my OWN words and actions not anyone else's. Do not lump me with others. I condemn ANY violent rhetoric. RT this. — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

Groban responded, accusing Hannity of baiting his followers against Groban. "I was speaking for my OWN words and actions not anyone else's... I condemn ANY violent rhetoric," he wrote. He pointed out that Hannity was using his words to "incite his base," instead of sharing the entire story.

Further more, yes if someone calls me a commie traitor I'm gonna tell them to fuck off. Show the whole story Sean. This is lazy and unfair. — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

If someone called you what he called me, you would say the exact same thing. Don't make this something it isn't to incite your base. 👎🏻 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

Really Josh?? Incest "jokes". Isis posing? Severed heads of the @POTUS You are a real "Patriot" https://t.co/ypQ3FZwBZm — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 27, 2017

Reporter Yashar Ali even screengrabbed the original tweet and Hannity's response, to show how outsize the criticism was.

Look at the 1st image and then the 2nd. @seanhannity is twisting @joshgroban's words. If someone did this to Sean he would threaten to sue. pic.twitter.com/II5syx0td5 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 27, 2017

As of now, Hannity's tweet about Groban remains up. What are the chances of him getting an apology?

When you get trolled by the biggest troll in the land, it's time to turn off and play Zelda. — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 27, 2017

