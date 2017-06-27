Advertising

Another day, another Twitter high drama with two people who have absolutely no business in our lives. Singer Josh Groban and Fox News correspondent Sean Hannity got into it this afternoon over, of course, politics.

It all started when Groban tweeted the results of a recent Reuters poll that revealed the damage the Trump Administration has wreaked on the overseas image of the United States. Far from sharing a controversial opinion, he simply wrote "NOT GREAT!!" about the fact that the citizens of the world are rapidly losing respect for Americans.

Advertising

That lone statement led to backlash from some of his 920,000 followers. Groban chose to respond to a genius named "Jim Mad Dog Maddox" who accused him of being a communist(?) and threatened to boycott his music. Maddox wrote, "Josh you R an Un-American commie traitor,&all people who love America and freedom will boycott you and your lousy music."

Groban doubled down in response. He responded, "Political satire is American. Criticism of our leaders is American. Freedom (of speech) is American. No go fuck yourself." Another day, another political non-discussion that immediately escalated on the web, right? Well, until Sean Hannity got involved.

Advertising

Hannity shared Groban's tweet with his own followers. "Really Josh?? Incest 'jokes'. Isis posing? Severed heads of the @POTUS You are a real 'Patriot,'" he wrote. Unfortunately for Hannity, none of Groban's comments had to do with any of the above.

Groban responded, accusing Hannity of baiting his followers against Groban. "I was speaking for my OWN words and actions not anyone else's... I condemn ANY violent rhetoric," he wrote. He pointed out that Hannity was using his words to "incite his base," instead of sharing the entire story.

Advertising

Reporter Yashar Ali even screengrabbed the original tweet and Hannity's response, to show how outsize the criticism was.

Advertising

As of now, Hannity's tweet about Groban remains up. What are the chances of him getting an apology?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.