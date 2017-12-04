Twitter's new favorite meme proves just how many bitches are badder than Taylor Swift.

2017 has not been Taylor Swift's year, and Twitter isn't helping.
Last month, a woman posted a photo of Swift from her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video with the caption "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift." She meant it as a compliment. Unfortunately, Twitter took it all too literally.
People have started to quote the tweet with examples of women who are, quite clearly, more boss than Taylor Swift. From Malala to Joan of Arc, women are reaching back into history and sometimes into their own lives for the simple pleasure of owning Taylor Swift.
