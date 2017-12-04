Twitter's new favorite meme proves just how many bitches are badder than Taylor Swift.

2017 has not been Taylor Swift's year, and Twitter isn't helping.

Last month, a woman posted a photo of Swift from her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video with the caption "Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift." She meant it as a compliment. Unfortunately, Twitter took it all too literally.

Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift 😍😛😤 pic.twitter.com/AkSyQBUIME — Nutella (@xnulz) November 10, 2017

People have started to quote the tweet with examples of women who are, quite clearly, more boss than Taylor Swift. From Malala to Joan of Arc, women are reaching back into history and sometimes into their own lives for the simple pleasure of owning Taylor Swift.

At 15, @Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban for insisting that girls had the right to an education. At 17, she became the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in history. At 18, she opened a school for Syrian refugee girls in Lebanon. https://t.co/UjPdnoqc0o — shauna (@goldengateblond) December 3, 2017

literally any woman MTA conductor https://t.co/iExOdz12wi — J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) December 3, 2017

Elizabeth Freeman was the first enslaved Black person to sue for freedom & win. She ended slavery in Massachusetts. https://t.co/kAi4vxzrLY — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) December 3, 2017

A few highlighted the badassery in their own families.