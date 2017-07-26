Advertising

A screenshot has gone viral for a problem that will either make no sense to you, or make you want to cry at your computer.

User @aidasaidso on Twitter shared a text message conversation with her friend Carley. "Every day, Carley texts me a screenshot of her desktop and every day, it gets worse," she wrote. The photo showed three consecutive screenshots of a desktop so cluttered it's making me want to throw my own computer to the floor. It's safe to say that Carley has never heard of folders.

Every day, Carley texts me a screenshot of her desktop and every day, it gets worse. pic.twitter.com/N26KKKo06t — aida (@AidaSaidSo) July 23, 2017

If the original tweet is panic inducing, at least the responses to it aren't letting Carley (or Aida, her enabler) off the hook. The original post has gotten over 400 retweets and 2,000 likes. Sometimes it's a surprise that something has gone viral, and that so many people seem to have something to say about a photo or meme. This is not one of those times.

Everyone should have an opinion about how to fix this, and it seems like everyone does.

I'm calling the police on carley — tara (@bforbingo) July 23, 2017

i think my aneurysm just blew — alex ✨ (@ponderolla) July 23, 2017

She gotta put the whole computer in rice — cheriseeee (@yourCheriseAmor) July 25, 2017

OMG! This may require the help of a counselor! We just discovered a new mental illness...#DesktopHoarding pic.twitter.com/qczVeYdyg6 — Rachel Close-Sawyer (@Mountain_Mage) July 24, 2017

this is like looking through a portal to hell — Nik Aliye (@nikaliye) July 25, 2017

just looking at this makes my anxiety high 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y4moVqz6y9 — Out to lunch 🍔🍟 (@amazebawlz) July 25, 2017

The angry and disgruntled reactions to this make me whole. — aida (@AidaSaidSo) July 24, 2017

The good news is that as of yesterday, Carley is no longer in denial. She's started to clean it up.

