Twitter came together for once to support... a shower curtain.

In probably the most shocking news story of the week, Russian inquiry updates included, Twitter actually united people for a good cause: Saving this woman's shower curtain.

On Friday, Rachel Schmitz shared a photo of her Wild Thornberrys-themed shower curtain on Twitter. (For those of you too young [I hate you] to remember, the Wild Thornberrys was a Nickelodeon show about a documentary filmmaker and his cartoon daughter who could talk to animals. It was incredible.)

Along with the photo, Schmitz wrote a plea to her followers: "My roommates hate my shower curtain (cause they're uncultured) and want to get rid of it but 1500 likes and it gets to stay pls help Nigel live forever."

My roommates hate my shower curtain (cause they're uncultured) and want to get rid of it but 1500 likes and it gets to stay pls help Nigel live forever pic.twitter.com/CmLri0GCeQ — Rachel Schmitz (@rschmity) December 2, 2017

Apparently, there are lots of old school Nickelodeon fans on Twitter, because the tweet got over half a million likes. Using Schmitz's formula, that means she doesn't only get to keep the shower curtain but she should... buy... a thousand more?

Yesterday, she shared an update. "NIGEL LIVES. THANK YOU FOR NOT LETTING ME DOWN TWITTER!!"