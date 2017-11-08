Twitter just verified the Nazi organizer of the Charlottesville rally. The internet is raging.

Changing the character limit to 280 was not the only controversial thing Twitter did this week. In fact, the social media platform did something 1 million zillion times worse.
On Tuesday, Twitter verified Jason Kessler, the white supremacist who organized the Unite the Right rally, a.k.a. the Charlottesville rally, this past August.
The tiki torch-filled rally, held at the University of Virginia, gathered a large group of white nationalists, equipped with antisemitic, anti-Muslim, and racist signs, as well as swastika and Confederate flag imagery. The following day, 32-year-old activist Heather Heyer was killed while counter-protesting the rally.
Basically, Twitter fucked up real bad verifying this dude.
After Kessler posted a screenshot of his new blue check-marked profile, tons of people tweeted their outrage.
Others specifically called out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
One small silver lining is that this verification is turning the spotlight onto two women who Kessler victimized.
At least when the Twitter team inevitably apologizes for this, they will have 280 characters to explain themselves.