Twitter just verified the Nazi organizer of the Charlottesville rally. The internet is raging.

Changing the character limit to 280 was not the only controversial thing Twitter did this week. In fact, the social media platform did something 1 million zillion times worse.

On Tuesday, Twitter verified Jason Kessler, the white supremacist who organized the Unite the Right rally, a.k.a. the Charlottesville rally, this past August.

Looks like I FINALLY got verified by Twitter. I must be the only working class white advocate with that distinction. pic.twitter.com/IMXqtmhgvn — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) November 7, 2017

The tiki torch-filled rally, held at the University of Virginia, gathered a large group of white nationalists, equipped with antisemitic, anti-Muslim, and racist signs, as well as swastika and Confederate flag imagery. The following day, 32-year-old activist Heather Heyer was killed while counter-protesting the rally.

Basically, Twitter fucked up real bad verifying this dude.

After Kessler posted a screenshot of his new blue check-marked profile, tons of people tweeted their outrage.

twitter: verifies jason kessler, the man who organized the nazi rally that got a woman killed in charlottesville



twitter: suspends @spookperson for making fun of a nazi furry who is also organizing a rally — 🌲autumn binch🌲 (@WhensQ) November 8, 2017

If Jason Kessler's a public figure then my grandpa's hemorrhoids should be verified too — BlkIdentityExtremist (@thewayoftheid) November 8, 2017

Verification is dumb exercise that only matters to power users. That being said, verifying Jason Kessler is a huge fuck you to us all. — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) November 8, 2017