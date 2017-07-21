Advertising

Every family has a black sheep— that one particularly bizarre member whose weirdness is so weird, they make everyone else look normal by comparison. If you don't think your family has a black sheep then congrats, you are probably the black sheep. And while you can't choose your family, you can choose to tell Jimmy Fallon about the weird things your family does with the #MyFamilyIsWeird hashtag.

So, how do these weirdos stack up against your weirdos? Can your family top these tweets?

Advertising

"Normal" is highly overrated, anyway.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.