Hurricane Harvey has roared through eastern Texas over the past few days, flooding multiple cities, and causing at least 31 deaths, reports the New York Times. As the storm makes its way to Louisiana, parts of Texas have been left underwater, homes are destroyed, and many residents are still confined to shelters.

Photos and videos of the devastation have surfaced online, chronicling dramatic rescues, people navigating their flooded homes, and citizens wading through the water. Here's a collection of visceral images taken by reporters and citizens on the scene.

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: A person walks through a flooded street with a dog after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Larry Koser Jr. (L) and his son Matthew look for important papers and heirlooms inside Larry Koser Sr.'s house after it was flooded by heavy rains from Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in the Bear Creek neighborhood of west Houston, Texas. The neighborhood flooded after water was release from nearby Addicks Reservoir. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images) Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: Rescue workers and volunteers help residents make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People are rescued from a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: A helicopter airlifts resident out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water following Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Many New York Times reporters who were reporting live from Houston tweeted photos and even videos of the flooding and high-stakes rescues.

Note that today is the 12-yr anniversary of Katrina's landfall. Here's Gloria Quintanilla in Houston, making her way through Harvey's flood. pic.twitter.com/biHGMOTA21 — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) August 29, 2017

Just witnessed this in Houston. pic.twitter.com/ZkLDNhA8w6 — Alan Blinder (@alanblinder) August 28, 2017

A rescue at sunset on the west side of Houston. #HurricaneHarvey #nytimes pic.twitter.com/OrOytJVYtm — Audra Burch (@abscribe) August 30, 2017

Four kids, including a baby, rescued here in Houston. pic.twitter.com/bSrl905FNH — Alan Blinder (@alanblinder) August 27, 2017

Rolling around Houston today & crowd-sourcing a list of worst-hit neighborhoods. Which nabes saw most flooding? Help us out & reply here. pic.twitter.com/EGv7V4o6Lz — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) August 29, 2017

A boat on Braeswood Blvd at 610 in Houston pic.twitter.com/q8WFudoGMg — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) August 28, 2017

Another helicopter rescue here in Houston. pic.twitter.com/c7ZcFJywgB — Alan Blinder (@alanblinder) August 27, 2017

Trying to get to East Houston. But this is what Mesa Drive looks like. Will have to find another way. pic.twitter.com/ZsJoHsypWm — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) August 29, 2017

The scene in E. Houston at the moment. This is Jose Machado, who walked through a flooded hwy, with water chest-high, in search of his dog. pic.twitter.com/d9jxtgzi4K — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) August 29, 2017

Massive rescue operation happening at Beltway 8 at Tidwell, dozens of civilian boats helping with evacuations pic.twitter.com/R3ExURH0e8 — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) August 28, 2017

Click here to donate to GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which will provide relief and recovery efforts to survivors of Hurricane Harvey.

