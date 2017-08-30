Hurricane Harvey has roared through eastern Texas over the past few days, flooding multiple cities, and causing at least 31 deaths, reports the New York Times. As the storm makes its way to Louisiana, parts of Texas have been left underwater, homes are destroyed, and many residents are still confined to shelters.
Photos and videos of the devastation have surfaced online, chronicling dramatic rescues, people navigating their flooded homes, and citizens wading through the water. Here's a collection of visceral images taken by reporters and citizens on the scene.
Many New York Times reporters who were reporting live from Houston tweeted photos and even videos of the flooding and high-stakes rescues.
Click here to donate to GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which will provide relief and recovery efforts to survivors of Hurricane Harvey.