When requesting a taxi via a ride-sharing app, all one can hope for is a driver who will get from point A to point B as quickly as possible, and a fellow ride partner who isn't too wasted. So because his energy was likely focused on that, Praveen Raj, 23, was not expecting to see his brother's face on his phone screen after he hailed a Grab, a ride-sharing app in Singapore. That's right–his brother, Pritheevy Raj, 26, is a Grab driver, and he was left with no choice but to chauffeur his brother around.

That messed up moment when you book GRAB and you get your Brother but it's NOT cash . @PRJ_10 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/PM533JdNpx — King Prav 👑 (@MrFAwesome) August 22, 2017

Praveen tweeted screenshots from the app, showing his brother's driver page, and the message Pritheevy sent his younger brother upon matching. It read, "Eh cb faster lah," which Praveen told Someecards translates to "Eh fucker hurry up." Typical driver-passenger banter, amirite?

"I only realized he was my driver after it got booked, as I wasn't paying attention to my phone. But once I saw it was him, within a minute I got the message from him asking me to hurry up," Praveen wrote to Someecards. But the heated message was all in good fun–the two brothers are used to trolling each other. "My brother and I mess around with each other all the time, so it was actually a rather funny moment," he explained.

Just your average Michael and Gob Bluth.

And while some drivers might get excited to have someone they know in their car and subsequently give them the star treatment, Pritheevy definitely does not fall into that camp. "He didn't let me sit in the back like I usually do with other ride shares, because apparently he wasn't my 'driver,'" Praveen said.

Not to mention, he had to pay full price for the ride. "Nah, I didn't get any discount from him as it was being paid from my card," Praveen told Someecards. "But its all good. I have my ways to get it back." He evidently already has gotten back at his brother. When the app prompted him for feedback, Praveen was kind enough to give Pritheevy five stars; however, he also included the following comment: "Driver a bit ugly."

