Advertising

In the age of social media, there are plenty of ways to make boys jealous. A pretty classic method is subtly sharing pics of you snuggling up against a hot dude that you think will make your crush will feel threatened. Two BFFs from Staines, England recently took this revenge technique to the next level thanks to a few essential wardrobe items: sweatpants, boxers, and a couple pairs of socks.

"My bff made a dick out of socks n pretended to be a boy so I could piss off a boy on snap, true friendship," Beth Baston, 19, recently tweeted alongside a few photos of her BFF Alicia Carley, also 19. In the images, Carley is wearing a pair of white sweats and white boxers, which she stuffed with socks on socks to make it look like she had a bulging dick. One of the images is the Snapchat Baston posted, which is a photo of the lower half of Carley's body lying on her bed, captioned "Night in ❤️." And I'll be damned if her lower half doesn't look like a typical fuckboi.

Advertising

My bff made a dick out of socks n pretended to be a boy so I could piss off a boy on snap, true friendship 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/KrwnLcaWUR — b🦄 (@bethbxxxx) August 28, 2017

Someecards spoke with Baston over Twitter DM to get the scoop on her epic photoshoot.

The creative genius explained that the boy she was hoping to make jealous was someone she'd met on a night and out had been texting with a lot. "We saw a Snap of the boy in bed with another girl," Baston told Someecards. "His friend had a taken it forgetting he had me on Snap. I wasn't upset for too long as it was quite a new thing happening, so we tried to find the funnier side by doing this," Baston continued. (Side note: why was his friend there observing him and a girl in bed together???)

Advertising

bethbxxxx/Twitter

Baston came up with the initial plan–but Carley took things to the max with her idea to ~craft a dick~. "It was my idea to take a pic making it look like I'm with a boy and my friend decided to go extra by making a dick out of socks and put on some boxers," she told Someecards. "We had such a laugh taking the pictures trying to get the right angle where the 'dick' looked bigger!"

Advertising

Even though revealing that the hot dude in her Snap was actually just her bestie was a risky move in case the boy in question saw it, Baston and Carley thought the photo was too funny not to share on Twitter. "When we were taking the picture we were crying with laughter so we decided to put it on Twitter as well," Baston said.

And as any true social media sleuth knows, Snapchat is a great platform to use to make people jealous, because you can tell who has viewed your snaps. Of course, Baston checked to see if he saw her masterpiece. She told Someecards, "He saw the snap and I haven't seen anything of his since😂." Sounds like a typical fuckboi.

Advertising

Many people on the internet loooooove the gals' work and want to do it with their BFFs.

We are ready to do that hahaha — Shannon Thompson (@shanonthompsonx) August 30, 2017

this is actually amazing — nicole (@nicfstr) August 30, 2017

THIS IS INCREDIBLE — eve (@evegmaderson) August 30, 2017

This is our level of petty — Shannon Disley (@shannondisley1) August 30, 2017

Advertising

Oh my god please let's do this 😂 — Laura 🍷🍹 (@1auraxxx) August 30, 2017

However, a few people thought this was extra in a bad way.

My phone is blowing up from people calling me a psycho 😭😭😭😭 didn't exactly burn a house down did I 😂😂😂 — b🦄 (@bethbxxxx) August 30, 2017

Do y'all really be goin' out of your way to make a dude jealous, lol? https://t.co/ZP1VGZIdhl — Raven K. (@RavenK_) August 31, 2017

Advertising

Imagine being this bothered to piss someone off lol wtf https://t.co/VEkPvmgB44 — isidora (@prawn_star666) August 31, 2017

Guess the haters don't understand the beauty of true friendship.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.