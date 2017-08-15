Ask a cool teen what the cool social media apps are these days, and you'll probably get an answer to the effect of, "Whichever ones my parents aren't on." Sadly for teens, parents have caught wind of this logic, leading them to discover and subsequently infiltrate Venmo. Venmo, the app that has turned paying your friends back for fries into a social media experience, is the newest hotspot for parents to troll the hell out of their kids–and the teens are surprisingly amused by it.
As pointed out by BuzzFeed, a ton of teens have been sharing tweets revealing their trollish parents' new affinity for the money-wiring app. Leave it to teens on the internet to take something embarrassing (their parents on Venmo) and re-brand it into something viral (because it just might mean weaseling more money out of their parents in the long run).
A few parents who discovered Venmo kindly wired their kids some cash–never without sassy comment, though.
Except for this angelic mom, who paid a whole dollar just to send her daughter some love.
Some parents had all the jokes, requesting money from their kids for everything from their "2001 tee ball registration fee" to full retribution for feeding them their whole lives.
These parents chose to inject sobering commentary on their kids' transactions with friends.
Some parents were not amused by the messages their kids have written in jest on the app.
While a slew of parents were straight-up confused by Venmo and its sorcery.
If any parents out there are having trouble locating their kids on Venmo, we suggest Venmo-ing any random teen a couple of bucks, and they'll probably help you out. Just play it cool.