Ask a cool teen what the cool social media apps are these days, and you'll probably get an answer to the effect of, "Whichever ones my parents aren't on." Sadly for teens, parents have caught wind of this logic, leading them to discover and subsequently infiltrate Venmo. Venmo, the app that has turned paying your friends back for fries into a social media experience, is the newest hotspot for parents to troll the hell out of their kids–and the teens are surprisingly amused by it.

As pointed out by BuzzFeed, a ton of teens have been sharing tweets revealing their trollish parents' new affinity for the money-wiring app. Leave it to teens on the internet to take something embarrassing (their parents on Venmo) and re-brand it into something viral (because it just might mean weaseling more money out of their parents in the long run).

ah fuck, my mom's on venmo now — Tess Koman (@tessie_the_mess) August 14, 2017

My dad got a venmo and that was probably the best idea I have ever given him 🤑🤑 — Morgan Apter (@the_apter_party) August 12, 2017

A few parents who discovered Venmo kindly wired their kids some cash–never without sassy comment, though.

my dad told me to make a venmo just for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/VtE4bR2sgW — 𖤐 (@urheavenlysin) August 3, 2017

I think my mom getting a Venmo was the best thing that could've happened for me lmao pic.twitter.com/hAPLAfCSpv — Maddie Harris (@mh20maji20) August 11, 2017

My mom politely dragging me on venmo of all places pic.twitter.com/7qRM6w99cV — 👽 (@casholic) July 30, 2017

when your mom finally gets venmo and is the best😂💘 pic.twitter.com/ql31RCnNAY — Madeline Flaherty (@mad_flaherty) August 12, 2017

I sent a request to my mom on Venmo for $500 and she curved me so hard, but sent me $5 instead. Small victories :^) — Ty (@tylerray34) August 13, 2017

Except for this angelic mom, who paid a whole dollar just to send her daughter some love.

just taught my mom how to use venmo pic.twitter.com/DhBrmxsEoB — tay (@teenagetay) July 27, 2017

Some parents had all the jokes, requesting money from their kids for everything from their "2001 tee ball registration fee" to full retribution for feeding them their whole lives.

My dad was just introduced to Venmo and it's the worst thing ever. He just requested $50 for "2001 tee ball registration fee" — Adam Jacob (@Adamjacobbbb) August 15, 2017

letting my dad get a venmo was one of the worst decisions i've made pic.twitter.com/59g2CXIFlN — emily arvin (@emc___hammer) August 3, 2017

My dad got a venmo.. pic.twitter.com/7N8UZ9cZhv — Jordy Strong (@jordan_strong14) August 12, 2017

Tell my dad to get venmo and this is what happens pic.twitter.com/O7fXHJIAEU — Logan Seitz (@seeTheSeitz) August 4, 2017

My mom uses Venmo to be funny pic.twitter.com/wCmY4YK9Ua — hAlien (@haleypermenter) August 12, 2017

These parents chose to inject sobering commentary on their kids' transactions with friends.

When your mom roasts you via venmo -__- pic.twitter.com/OWfcpOfOv7 — Meeesh (@MichelleChardd) July 24, 2017

well, my dad now has a venmo ... pic.twitter.com/HRM2ZSmMfN — jean (@jeanametcalf) July 20, 2017

Some parents were not amused by the messages their kids have written in jest on the app.

my mom just checked my venmo transaction history and didn't approve of my purchase of "artisan butt plugs" — Trisha (@BigFishTrish) August 14, 2017

my mom scolded me at dinner bc she found my venmo and saw a payment to kat titled fuck — gabriel lewis (@gablew16) August 14, 2017

little does my dad know that all i use venmo for is food:/ pic.twitter.com/ujxlAHO97b — torrie kim (@toratheexplorah) July 26, 2017

While a slew of parents were straight-up confused by Venmo and its sorcery.

i just tried to explain venmo to my step dad and i think i felt a piece of my hair turn grey — Mel ♡ (@melly606) August 15, 2017

Just had a 10 minute conversation with my mom on how to request a Venmo from someone #happymonday 😒🙃 — Chris Morales (@Chris_Morales52) August 15, 2017

If any parents out there are having trouble locating their kids on Venmo, we suggest Venmo-ing any random teen a couple of bucks, and they'll probably help you out. Just play it cool.

