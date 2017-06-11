Advertising

If you're like me, 100% of the haircuts you've gotten in your life have ended this way:

BARBER: How does that look?

ME: Great!

*GOES HOME*

ME: F**k, this looks horrible, but it's not like I can go back and ask them to fix it. That's way too awkward. Guess I'll just look like an idiot for the next few weeks.

If you're like this Husky though, at least one of your haircuts has ended this way:

BARBER: How does that look?

HUSKY: Ruff! Ruff!

*GOES HOME AND OWNER POSTS PHOTO OF HAIRCUT ON INTERNET*

INTERNET: *Loses its f**king mind*

This week, @OmonaKami posted a photo of his Husky, Nanuk, sporting a new summer do. See if you can spot why Twitter is reacting in typical Twitter fashion. I'll give you a hint, it's this entire photo:

"If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy" says @OmonaKami Twitter

Just look at that poor thing. He's basically a dog bobble head!

Twitter

twitter

Naturally, someone had to point out how this was a horrible haircut for more reasons than one:

Twitter

Whatever the case, we just hope it grows back quickly. For Nanuk's sake.

