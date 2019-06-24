"Racist" man telling black kids to stop playing on their own lawn gets shouted down by neighbor.

Another day, another viral video on Twitter. But wait, this one is actually someone standing up for people. In the video you can see a man in a florescent yellow shirt, now known as Highlighter Man, walking up and down yelling at another man who had apparently just told some kids (mostly black) to get off the lawn, literally (not his lawn, the entire apartment complex's lawn).

This "racist" man was trying to stop kids from playing outside his apartment and Highlighter Man came by to stand up for the kids.

You can see the video here.

“Racist neighbor”, trying to stop kids (mostly black) from playing because they were bothering him highlighter stepped in to correct him, Bravo to highlighter shirt! pic.twitter.com/xTMwfTK9uS — ALMOST DONE (@_SamuelLahn) June 21, 2019

In the video you can hear him saying, "all you'all keep on playing. I know everyone single one of you'all live here."

A bystander went to the office to talk to the apartment manager and see what was going on. In this video a woman says the "kids are getting out of control," playing loudly and throwing things at the balcony.

Only bc I believe in hearing both sides of a story I went it to my front office after work to hear what the manager had to say about the situation. PT.1 pic.twitter.com/2bZhnM0kfx — ALMOST DONE (@_SamuelLahn) June 21, 2019

The manager claims the kids were retaliating for being called racist slurs, which the woman denies. She also says she's in the process of evicting people.