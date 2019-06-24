"Racist" man telling black kids to stop playing on their own lawn gets shouted down by neighbor.

Another day, another viral video on Twitter. But wait, this one is actually someone standing up for people. In the video you can see a man in a florescent yellow shirt, now known as Highlighter Man, walking up and down yelling at another man who had apparently just told some kids (mostly black) to get off the lawn, literally (not his lawn, the entire apartment complex's lawn).
This "racist" man was trying to stop kids from playing outside his apartment and Highlighter Man came by to stand up for the kids.
You can see the video here.
In the video you can hear him saying, "all you'all keep on playing. I know everyone single one of you'all live here."
A bystander went to the office to talk to the apartment manager and see what was going on. In this video a woman says the "kids are getting out of control," playing loudly and throwing things at the balcony.
The manager claims the kids were retaliating for being called racist slurs, which the woman denies. She also says she's in the process of evicting people.
In an interview with the man who stood up for the kids, he says that he saw the whole thing, and that two adults were playing Frisbee and that the Frisbee accidentally hit the man's window. He also said he's being evicted now for standing up for the kids.
And finally, an unmarked security guard apparently showed up with handcuffs and a pistol to threaten the kids.
Another person chimed in and said the security guard was fake.
Anyway, it's a little hard to unpack the entire story, but we're based in New York. If the loudest thing outside our apartment was kids playing it would be a quiet day.