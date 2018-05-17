The entire staff of a restaurant quit all at once by posting a mass resignation letter on the front door.

https://imgur.com/gxM1VYX

That "Help Wanted" sign seems redundant.

Unity is alive and well amongst our servers of chain-restaurant barbecue, if this note posted on the door of a Dickey's Barbecue Pit is any indication. It would appear some mis-management has led the staff to band together and halt all pulling of pork until their voices are heard.

Shared on reddit, this Dickey's is probably one of the five locations in Ohio, based on the staff's recommendation that customers try the Lewis Center, Ohio location.

The sign reads:

Attention The DICKY'S Crew has QUIT ❤️ - The Store is under Staffed and the owner doesn't care about the store enough to take care of it. Visit the Lewis Center Store! We ❤️ the customers! Ex ❤️ Dicky's Crew.

Seeing things like this should make us feel optimistic that the job market really is back. In an economic downturn, shady employers get cocky. They know most people in this country are afraid to be thrown back out into the job market, so they feel free to cut corners and exploit their staff, until that fateful day comes when the staff gathers together around a piece of poster-board with a sharpie and composes their official declaration of "Eff this shithole."