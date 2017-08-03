Advertising

A Reddit post is going viral after a little boy who wrote to the tooth fairy received an unexpected response.

A Redditor with the username Thoughtfulprof posted the pictures of their friend's son reading the response he got from the 'tooth fairy" after writing her a letter to ask her to up his $1 to $5 for a missing tooth. Instead of getting the extra cash he requested, he got a dose of reality and his first introduction to the real world. Welcome, kid.

Advertising

"My name is Dee Kay. My associate Tooth Fairy told me about your letter and I have been assigned to your case, #092208-5,' starts the letter. Dee Kay (the Director of the Department of Dental Disturbance, of course), explains that although the boy's full request cannot be fulfilled, they can give him a $1 increase per lost tooth if the tooth in question is cavity free. Any teeth with cavities will result in a fee. "Our CTO (central tooth officer) S. Cary Gums would shut down the DDD (Department of Dental Disturbance) if we even attempted to bring a CFT [cavity filled tooth] back, and that would mean no TPO's [tooth pay outs] for children anywhere. I know you wouldn't want to be the cause of that."

Advertising

His face really says it all. Just wait until he hears about paying taxes.

Reddit loved the letter, but did have a few notes:

Advertising

But hey, that is a pretty genius way to teach your kid that dental hygiene is importantly and life is wildly unfair all at the same time!

Better save that dollar for a rainy day, kid. You have no idea how much dental costs.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.