Advertising

While some may see veganism as a limitation when it comes to eating out, plenty of restaurants do offer delicious and nutritious vegan alternatives. (Just ask vegan-for-life Miley Cyrus.) Unfortunately, that rule did not apply at one restaurant in Spain, where sisters Gabbie Jarvis, 17, and and Georgia Jarvis, 19, who both live in Leeds, recently went out to eat. Gabbie shared a photo on Twitter of Georgina's vegan meal, which exclusively consisted of...

Raw onions and raw tomatoes.

out for tea and the restaurant claimed they catered for vegans, this was my sisters amazing vegan meal 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5jBiSAiSYG — gabbie (@gabbiejarvis) August 5, 2017

"Out for tea and the restaurant claimed they catered for vegans, this was my sisters amazing vegan meal 😂😂😂," Gabbie tweeted alongside two shots of the dish.

Advertising

In one, Georgina is staring at it a bit skeptically. The other photo provides a close-up look at the raw onion rings (not the fried kind–literally just the rings of a raw onion) draped carefully on on a bed of raw tomato wedges. Yum.

"Georgina has been a vegan for three years and she usually has a good selection of foods to choose when out in restaurants in the U.K.," Gabbie wrote to Someecards over Twitter DM. While on vacation with their family in Fuengirola, Spain, the crew made sure to ask the host if the restaurant had vegan options. "My dad asked if they catered for vegans and the man claimed they did. Georgina originally ordered a vegetarian pizza with no cheese but serving staff came out and told us shortly after that it had egg in it and she should look at the salads."

Advertising

So, Georgina ordered a salad. "When it arrived, me and Georgina shared awkward eye contact and I couldn't help but laugh and took out my phone to photograph the moment," Gabbie told Someecards.

Luckily, the vegan didn't mind, and she also found way to supplement her "meal" with carbs. "Georgina is used to eating raw vegetables and she was hungry so she ate it all but asked for a bread roll to accompany it (no butter😂)," Gabbie added.

Gabbie's tweet reminded a few fellow vegans and vegetarians to share other funny food fails.

Advertising

I was given one piece of iceberg lettuce between two slices of bread - one white and one brown, once. Great chef, clearly. — Run, Frosty, Run! (@RunFrosty) August 6, 2017

This is the 'large caprese salad' that @HotelduVinbrand in St Andrews charged me £15 for! Laughable really 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cqeTDbeWXz — Lesley Morton (@BabyMorton) August 6, 2017

Once received plate of puy lentils with watercress sprig as main meal for 3 course costing £25 lactose-free. Others had chicken & veg. — TTNeb (@ZH956) August 6, 2017

However, the tweet also sparked a heated comments section, with several people inferring that this is what vegans "deserve..."

Advertising

her own fault for being vegan — Donny (@donnysheppard) August 7, 2017

Georgina told Someecards that while the meal was obviously a bit of a fail, she was still grateful the restaurant put something together for her. "The food was disappointing compared to the options there are in England but I was very happy that they accommodated me," Georgina told Someecards. "The tweet posted may make veganism look like an extremity and inaccessible, but in reality I normally have no issues eating out in restaurants, and normally have many options."

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.