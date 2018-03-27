This guy just revealed all the info Facebook and Google has on you. Prepare to be terrified.

Jessie Dean Altman
Mar 27, 2018@3:23 PM
With news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, we learned that there had been a data breach of more than 50 million Facebook users' info. It didn't come as a surprise to a lot of people that Google and Facebook had been keeping tons of data on their users, but when you actually look at what these companies know about you, you might be more than a little frightened.

A Twitter user named Dylan Curran tweeted a thread showing his followers exactly how much of users' personal information is stored by Facebook and Google. Feel free to throw your computer into the sea after reading this. And your phone, too. Goodbye forever!

You do have the ability to download all the data Google keeps on you. Curran downloaded and the file is about the size of 3 million Word documents. Um. Yikes?

Getting freaked out yet?

Facebook also stores information about all the apps you've ever had connected to it. ALL of the apps. Used Tinder? They know you were single then.

People who cover up their computer camera don't seem so paranoid now, right?

It's keeping track of your Google calendar, everything you do, and everywhere you go.

Oh, remember those files you thought you deleted?

Just think about that: every single Google search since 2009.

