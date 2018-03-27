This guy just revealed all the info Facebook and Google has on you. Prepare to be terrified.

With news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, we learned that there had been a data breach of more than 50 million Facebook users' info. It didn't come as a surprise to a lot of people that Google and Facebook had been keeping tons of data on their users, but when you actually look at what these companies know about you, you might be more than a little frightened.

A Twitter user named Dylan Curran tweeted a thread showing his followers exactly how much of users' personal information is stored by Facebook and Google. Feel free to throw your computer into the sea after reading this. And your phone, too. Goodbye forever!

Want to freak yourself out? I'm gonna show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018

1. https://t.co/1z255Zt1zf Google stores your location (if you have it turned on) every time you turn on your phone, and you can see a timeline from the first day you started using Google on your phone — Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018