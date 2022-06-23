Groom asks if he was wrong to kick 'shady' sister out of his wedding's bridal party.

When you marry someone, you're marrying their whole family. And as we all know, some family relationships are healthier than others. What happens if the groom has a toxic relationship with his mother, but his sister invites her to the wedding behind the groom's back? And on top of that, the bride to be may have been in on the heist?

When this groom finds out that his sister, a member of the bridal party and friend to the bride, invited his estranged mother to his wedding without asking, he asks the popular Reddit forum:

"AITA (Am I the a******) for kicking my sister out of my wedding when she happens to be a bridesmaid for my fiancé?"

OP is the husband to be.