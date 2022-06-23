Groom asks if he was wrong to kick 'shady' sister out of his wedding's bridal party.

When you marry someone, you're marrying their whole family. And as we all know, some family relationships are healthier than others. What happens if the groom has a toxic relationship with his mother, but his sister invites her to the wedding behind the groom's back? And on top of that, the bride to be may have been in on the heist?
"AITA (Am I the a******) for kicking my sister out of my wedding when she happens to be a bridesmaid for my fiancé?"
Me (26M) and my fiancé Kenzie (27F) are getting married this fall. She asked my sister to be a bridesmaid and they have really bonded over it. I don’t speak to my mother and haven’t since 16. When I was 13 I came home early from school to find another man in our house. My mom then proceeded to lie about who the dude was and told me not to say anything to my father. But I told my dad what I saw. My dad flipped and they got divorced. My mom then decided to live with the guy I saw in our house.