Groom asks if he was wrong to kick bride's Maid of Honor out of their wedding.

Everyone's significant other has that one friend that you CAN'T STAND, but what if this pest is your bride to be's Maid of Honor?

Getting married can be extremely stressful, and it's common to be annoyed by one of your fiancee's friends, especially if they make the wedding preparations difficult. But is it ever appropriate to confront your bride or groom to be's "rude" friend without telling your fiancee first? When this groom felt disrespected by his fiance's Maid of Honor, he let her know directly, when maybe, he should've just stayed out of it. This salty groom took to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"(Am I The A**hole) for threatening to kick my wife’s maid of honor out of our wedding?