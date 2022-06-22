Groom asks if he was wrong to kick bride's Maid of Honor out of their wedding.

Getting married can be extremely stressful, and it's common to be annoyed by one of your fiancee's friends, especially if they make the wedding preparations difficult. But is it ever appropriate to confront your bride or groom to be's "rude" friend without telling your fiancee first? When this groom felt disrespected by his fiance's Maid of Honor, he let her know directly, when maybe, he should've just stayed out of it. This salty groom took to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
My fiancée has this friend Alice and I don’t like to use this word, but Alice is a huge b****. She hates me for no reason. Like literally no reason. When I first met her and my fiancée’s other girlfriends, she was very cold to me and was very clearly disapproving of me. Multiple times she asked my now fiancée 'why the heck she’s with me.'