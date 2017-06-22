Advertising

Weddings! We all know how they work, basically. There's the bride and groom, whoever is officiating the wedding, bridesmaids, groomsmen, a ring bearer and, of course, the flower girl.



Or, perhaps ... the flower man?



One man, Patrick Casey—who runs a PR firm in Appleton, Wisconsin—recently took on the duties of "flower girl" in his cousin Andria's wedding. And the results were MAGICAL.

When your cousin is the bride and she asks you to be her flower MAN, you do it right!!! #madisonweddingphotography #madisonweddingphotographer #elkslodge #flowerman #madisonwedding #wisconsinwedding #wibride A post shared by Erin Moore (@erinmoorephoto) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Advertising

The cousins had always been close, and even served together as ring bearer and flower girl in a wedding as children. So when Andria got married herself, she knew she wanted Patrick to be a part of the ceremony. But clearly, he had way too much flair to simply be a groomsman and thus decided to be the flower girl instead—and the bride and groom were on board.



"They FULLY encouraged me to do all of this. I would have never done anything to take attention away from them if they didn't want me to," Casey told Buzzfeed.

Advertising

Behold! His stellar performance as flower girl, complete with a "LeBron powder toss" at the end.

Glorious! Of course, Patrick is not the world's first flower man—there have been others before him—but he's certainly one of the best. He's even willing to act as flower man at your wedding, should you find yourself needing him. I, for one, have always planned for a drag queen flower girl should I ever get hitched, but should that plan fail, I may consider calling up Patrick.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.